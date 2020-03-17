🔥Which London galleries, museums and exhibitions have closed due to coronavirus? Latest information and updates🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

A growing number of galleries and museums are closing their doors, as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

After the government issued advice to avoid public buildings, many arts institutions have been shutting down for both visitors and staff, as well as postponing exhibitions and cancelling events.

The National Gallery has been forced to delay the opening of its Artemisia Gentileschi exhibition, while Tate today became the first major gallery group to close all of its sites in London and beyond.

These are the galleries, museums and exhibitions that are closing:

Tate Modern and Tate Britain

Tate has shut all four of its galleries around the country, including Tate Modern and Tate Britain in London, from tonight (March 17) until May 1. They will be reviewing these dates as the situation unfolds.

Tate said in a statement: “We believe that access to art is a universal human right. Now more than ever, art can lift our spirits, brighten our days and improve our mental health. So whilst our galleries are shut, we’ll be sharing some ideas for how you can still enjoy the best of Tate online.

“We don’t know yet when galleries will reopen, but we look forward to seeing you when they do. Until then, stay safe and take care.”

National Gallery

The National Gallery has postponed its major exhibition about 17th century Italian artist Artemisia Gentileschi. The show was originally scheduled to open on April 4 but it has been delayed due to “logistical and organisational reasons connected with the coronavirus outbreak”. They added that this is “unprecedented for the National Gallery, but in these difficult circumstances it is the right decision”.

There is currently no planned date for the rescheduled opening, but gallery staff are in touch with those who have already booked tickets.

The gallery is otherwise remaining open for the time being.

Serpentine Galleries

Serpentine Galleries tweeted out an announcement that they will temporarily close from today “until further notice”. They added a call to “join us online through special broadcasts, podcasts and digital commissions in the coming weeks.”

Institute of Contemporary Arts

The ICA has closed its whole building, including exhibition spaces, cinema, theatre, bookshop and canteen to both visitors and staff.

ICA director Stefan Kalmár said: “As a civic-minded public organisation, for us, the medical and scientific evidence leaves no doubt that the Covid-19 spread can be slowed down, lives saved if all larger gatherings are suspended. By doing so, the ICA preempts what we hope will eventually be the decision for all cultural organisations in London and the UK in order to safeguard our staff, our visitors, and the artists with whom we work.

“We will continue to review the situation daily and hope we can resume our programme as soon as possible. All ICA staff will work from home and continue to be paid.

He added a plea to support the ICA as a charity by making a donation or becoming a member.

Royal Academy

The Royal Academy is remaining open at the moment, but has announced the cancellation of its Festival of Ideas, which was due to run April 29-May 3. Ticket-holders can contact the gallery for refunds.

Wellcome Collection

Wellcome Collection announced last week that the building would be closed to the public from March 16 onwards, and closed to staff from March 19.

They said in last week’s statement: “Our assessment is that the current course of the COVID-19 pandemic makes it inevitable that we will need to close our buildings before long, and that a planned closure now will be less disruptive than a sudden shutdown later.

“While Wellcome’s buildings will close, Wellcome will remain very much open for business. We will continue to conduct as much of our work as we can remotely.”

Photographers’ Gallery

The Photographers’ Gallery announced that it will close “in order to protect the health and wellbeing of our staff, participants and visitors”. It is currently shutting its doors until March 31, but will reassess the situation then.

Vagina Museum

The Vagina Museum has announced it will postpone the opening of Periods: A Brief History exhibition until June 6. It was originally intended to open in April. All events have been cancelled.

They said in a tweet: “We’re contacting all ticketholders, and we are no longer taking bookings for Vagina Museum programme events. We ask ticketholders to consider donating the cost of their booking to cover pay for hourly workers who were scheduled to work these events.”

The museum is remaining open for the time being. They added: “We will notify you immediately if this changes. We request all visitors to the Vagina Museum wash their hands before entering the premises and maintain distance from one another.”

South London Gallery

South London Gallery became the first British publicly funded art gallery to shut, announcing its closure on March 14. It will remain closed until further notice.

