🔥Which flights to China have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak and can I get a refund?🔥

A large number of airlines are continuing to suspend or cancel flights China due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The Foreign Office has advised against all travel to Hubei Province an against all but essential travel to the rest of mainland China.

According to official figures, the death toll stands at 1,873 while there have so far been 73,328 reported cases of coronavirus worldwide.

In total 4,501 people in the UK have been tested for Covid-19, of which nine have come back as positive.

Outside China, deaths have so far been reported in Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, France and the Philippines.

Here is the latest information on the airlines’ plans.

Air Canada

Air Canada said on February 11 it was temporarily suspending flights to Beijing and Shanghai until March 27 and its Toronto-Hong Kong route from March 1-March 27.

Air France

Air France said it has suspended all scheduled flights to and from mainland China until March 15.

Air India

Air India has cancelled flights to Shanghai and flights to Hong Kong until March 28.

Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand said it has suspended flights between Auckland and Shanghai until March 29.

Air Seoul

South Korean budget carrier Air Seoul said on January 28 it had suspended all flights to China.

Air Tanzania

Tanzania’s state-owned carrier said it would postpone its maiden flights to China. It had planned to begin charter flights to China in February.

American Airlines

The largest US carrier said it would suspend flights from Los Angeles to Beijing and Shanghai from February 9 to March 27.

The largest US carrier has suspended flights to mainland China until April 24. Hong Kong-bound flights have been suspended until April 23 from Dallas and April 24 from Los Angeles.

British Airways

BA said it had cancelled all flights to mainland China until March 31 and all flights from Beijing and Shanghai have been cancelled until April 1.

Cathay Pacific Airways

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific has reduced around flights to mainland China by around 90 per cent until March 28. Flights to all cities in mainland China apart from Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Xiamen have been suspended.

Other destinations have been subject to temporary suspensions include Gatwick, Rome, Washington DC, Newark, Jeju and Taichung.

Delta Air Lines

The US airline has temporarily suspended all US to China flights through to April 30.

EgyptAir

Egypt’s flag carrier announced it is suspending all flights to and from China until February 29.

El Al Israel Airlines

El Al Israel Airlines said it was suspending flights to Beijing until April 24. Israel’s Health Ministry said it will not allow flights from China to land at its airports.

Ethiopian Airlines

The African carrier on January 30 denied reports it had suspended all flights to China. However the airline has now reduced its February flights to mainland China by around 33 per cent and changed the aircrafts on these routes, meaning fewer passengers.

Finnair

Finland’s Finnair said on January 28 it would suspend its flights to Nanjing and Beijing until the end of March after China suspended international group travel from the country.

Finnair has suspended its flights to Beijing Capital, Beijing Daxing, Shanghai, Nanjin and Guangzhou until March 28. Flights from between Helsinki and Hong Kong will be cancelled from March 1-March 28.

Kenya Airways

Kenya Airways has temporarily suspended flights to Guangzhou until the end of March.

Lion Air

Indonesia’s Lion Air Group said on January 29 it would suspend all flights to mainland China until late February.

Lufthansa

Germany’s Lufthansa has suspened Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines flights to and from China until March 28. The airline continues to fly to Hong Kong but operations will be reduced in March. The airline said it will stop taking bookings for flights to mainland China until the end of February.

Royal Air Maroc

Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc (RAM) has temporarily suspended its direct flights to China until February 29. RAM had on January 16 launched a direct air route with three flights weekly between its Casablanca hub and Beijing.

RwandAir

Rwanda carrier RwandAir has halted flights to and from China until further notice. The airline said the decision would be reviewed at some point in February.

SAS

Nordic airline SAS said on February 14 it had decided to lengthen the suspension of all flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing until March 29.

SAS offers 12 regular weekly connections from and to Shanghai and Beijing.

Shanghai Airlines

In January, Shanghai Airlines said it would suspend its Chengdu-Budapest flight between February 4 and March 28 and its Xi’an-Budapest flight between February 6 and March 26 according to a statement on the website of the Budapest Airport operator.

The airline’s Shanghai-Budapest flight is unaffected.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on February 10 that some services to mainland China would be suspended, however the airline said it would “continue to mantain minimum connectivity to the key cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chongqing for now despite the reduced demand”.

Flights to China will be affected up to and including March 28.

The cuts include flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Xiamen and Chongqing, some of which are flown by regional arm SilkAir. Its budget carrier Scoot is also cutting back on flights to China.

Flights to Hong Kong will be reduced until March 29.

Turkish Airlines

Turkey’s flag carrier said it has suspended all flights to Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Xian until the end of February.

United Airlines

Chicago-based United decided to extend the suspension of its flights to China and Hong Kong until April 24, bringing its policy in-line with that of American Airlines and Delta.

Previously, the airline had planned to resume flights to Hong Kong on Febraury 20 and Beijing, Chengdu, Shanghai on March 28, however it decided to extend the temporary suspension of its flights with the virus showing no signs of slowing down.

United Parcel Service Inc

UPS cancelled 22 flights to China because of the virus and normal manufacturing closures due to the Lunar New Year holiday.

The union that represents its pilots said on February 5 it had reached an agreement to make flying to China “voluntary”, over fears of the virus spreading.

UPS said it was “redirecting assets” to support “shipping lanes where there continues to be demand”.

Vietjet

Vietnam’s Vietjet suspended all flights to and from China from February 1, the company said on January 31. The airline continues to operate other routes, including to Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic has extended its suspension of daily operations to Shanghai until March 28

Can I get a refund on cancelled flights?

A number of flights are offering passengers refunds or the option to re-book onto other carriers or flights where possible.

These airlines include Air France, British Airway, Cathay Pacific, Virgin Atlantic, China Eastern and Air China.

Airlines are under no legal obligation to offer refunds as the coronavirus is classed as an “extraordinary circumstance”, so it is advised that passengers contact their airline directly.

However, you may be covered by your insurance or travel company, so it is worth checking with them.