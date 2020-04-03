The latest headlines in your inbox

Since emerging in central China at the end of last year, coronavirus has gone on to grip most of the rest of the world in less than three months.

What started with a trickle of cases in Hubei province has now become a flood, with global Covid-19 infections surging past the one million mark and the overall death toll from the pandemic soaring past 50,000 this week.

The outbreak has touched every continent bar Antarctica, and is racing through parts of the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

Somewhat surprisingly, however, some countries seem to still be coronavirus-free.

Here we take a look at the places yet to report a Covid-19 case.

The expression is usually uttered in relation to vaccination programmes

Which countries have not reported cases of Covid-19?

As of April 3, the following countries are yet to report a single case of coronavirus, according to global data collated by Johns Hopkins University. A number of them are small islands with few visitors.

Comoros

Kiribati

Lesotho

Marshall Islands

Micronesia

Nauru

North Korea

Palau

Samoa

Sao Tome and Principe

Solomon Islands

South Sudan

Tajikistan

Tonga

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Yemen

Experts consider some of the places listed above to have unreported cases, however.

Secretive North Korea and Yemen, which has been ravaged by years of civil war and is in the grip of one of the worst humanitarian disasters in the world, are considered likely to fall into that category, for example.

What is coronavirus?

Coronavirus is a new respiratory disease.

Symptoms of infection include fever, cough, headaches, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

In the most severe cases, it can lead to pneumonia, organ failure and even death.

Coronavirus: Most affected countries as infected toll passes one million

Covid-19 is highly infectious and spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks.

In the UK, NHS advice is now that anyone with symptoms of the virus should self-isolate for seven days. People living with anyone displaying symptoms should also stay home for at least 14 days, the NHS says.

How deadly is it?

The majority of people infected with COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment, according to the World Health Organisation.

However, elderly people and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness in the event they contract the virus.

The World on Coronavirus lockdown

What is being done to stop it from spreading?

Governments throughout the world have moved swiftly to implement lockdowns, impose major restrictions on public life and roll out mass testing in a bid to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

Scientists are meanwhile racing to find a vaccine for the virus, with experts suggesting a breakthrough may take somewhere between a year and 18 months.

Most vaccines go through years of testing before being released, however.