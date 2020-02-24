🔥Which Canary Island flights have been cancelled or delayed because of the sandstorm? Latest updates🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A massive sandstorm from the Sahara Desert has shrouded the Canary Islands with dust, causing travel misery for tourists flying in and out.

Spain’s airport operator Aena cancelled, suspended or diverted all flights to and from the islands on Sunday due to low visibility.

Aena has said that operations resumed at all airports at a reduced capacity on Monday and a backlog of disruptions is expected.

Wind gusts of up to around 75 mph battered the islands through until Monday morning, Spain’s national weather service said.

A massive sandstorm from the Sahara Desert has shrouded the Canary Islands with dust, causing travel misery for tourists flying in and out (AFP via Getty Images)

What has caused the travel disruption?

The sandstorms, known localy as “calimas”, form when strong winds whip up dense clouds of sand from the Sahara.

The gusts then carry them across the 60-mile gap to the Canaries.

This latest storm hit at a particularly bad time, coinciding with British school holidays, when thousands of holidaymakers descend on the islands in search of winter sun.

On Saturday night, the storm complicated efforts to quell a wildfire on Gran Canaria as firefighters were unable to deploy aircraft to tame the blaze, the island’s government said.

Planes are pictured at Tenerife SouthReina Sofia Airport during a sandstorm (Reuters)

The Canaries regional government declared a state of alert and advised people to keep doors. Authorities have closed schools for Monday.

Some of the carnival celebrations for which the islands are renowned have been cancelled.

Spain’s national weather service said winds of up to 120km/h (75mph) battered the Canaries until Monday.

The UK Met Office tweeted yesterday: “A #Sandstorm is currently affecting #Fuerteventura and #Lanzarote locally known as a #Calima.

“This Saharan dust may spread across the rest of the Canaries over the coming days.”

At the airports passengers posted photographs of people sitting on the floor waiting for more information.

Greg Horsman, 29, was on holiday with his girlfriend and his friends on a Tui cruise and was due to fly home to Manchester on Saturday evening.

A thick yellow haze enveloped the islands (AFP via Getty Images)

However, they were forced to stay in Gran Canaria for another two nights due to the storm.

He said: “It’s frustrating. We’re just ready to be home.”

Which Canary Island flights have been cancelled or delayed?

Hundreds of flights have been affected by the weather conditions, leaving tourists stranded at airports across the Canaries.

On Sunday, 822 flights were affected, Aena said in a tweet.

Aena added that the airports are now operating at a reduced capacity and passengers should check the status of their flights with the airline.

According to the latest update from live air tracking site Flight Radar 24 the airports are beginning to operate as normal.

Tenerife South, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura are running with minimal delays while Tenerife North and Gran Canaria are dealing with some disruptions.

Tui, British Airways, Norwegian, easyJet, Ryanair, Vueling and Jet2 are among the carriers that have been affected.

Stranded passengers wait at Las Palmas Airport in Gran Canaria (REUTERS)

British Airways has said that it plans to operate a normal schedule on Monday, when Norwegian has no scheduled flights to and from the Canary Islands today.

The Standard has contacted all the airlines for comment.

Can I get a refund if my flight has been affected?

Passengers have been advised to check with their airline about how to get home if their flight is disrupted.

Some will try to transfer people onto the earliest available flight while others will provide overnight accomodation.

Norwegian has said customers who are affected by the closure of these airports can get a full refund or rebook their ticket free of charge.

Rory Boland, Which? Travel Editor, offered advice to holidaymakers who are affected by the disruption. He said: “Passengers affected by the flight cancellations to and from the Canary Islands should have the right to food, refreshments and crucially, overnight accommodation for long delays.

“It’s unacceptable if those travelling – including many families with small children returning after half term – are being told to sleep in terminal buildings when airlines know that they have a duty of care.

“If a flight is cancelled or delayed by more than five hours you should also be offered an alternative flight to your destination or a full refund if you decide you no longer want to travel.”