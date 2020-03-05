🔥Which airports did FlyBe fly to and from?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

FlyBe’s administration will affect travellers across the UK at the 36 airports it serves.

The airline collapsed in the early hours of Thursday, with about 2,000 jobs put at risk and the travel plans of thousands of passengers left in chaos.

The airline was already struggling after bookings dipped due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Below are the UK airports affected by the news, along with information on what customers should do if they have booked with FlyBe.

A Flybe plane parked up at Birmingham Airport (PA)

Airports used by FlyBe:

The airline carried about 8 million passengers every year, between 71 airports across the UK and Europe.

Aberdeen

Anglesey

Barra

Benbecula

Belfast

Birmingham

Bristol

Cardiff

Derry

Doncaster

East Midlands

Edinburgh

Exeter

Glasgow

Guernsey

Humberside

Inverness

Islay

Isle of Man

Jersey

Kirkwall

Leeds Bradford

Liverpool

London City

London Gatwick

London Heathrow

London Southend

Manchester

Newcastle

Newquay

Southampton

Stornoway

Sumburgh

Teesside International

Tiree

Wick John O’Groats

What can I do if I have booked flights with FlyBe?

While the government has not yet ordered a widespread repatriation of stranded passengers, it has previously done so when airlines such as Thomas Cook and Monarch Airlines went bust.

If you have travel insurance, it is important to check your cover to see if it includes reimbursement if flights are cancelled due to airline collapse. Not all policies will cover this.

You can also check with your credit or debit card provider to see whether they will reimburse the funds.

Atol protection does not usually cover flights booked directly with FlyBe.

You can find out more information here.