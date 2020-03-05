🔥Which airports did FlyBe fly to and from?🔥
The latest headlines in your inbox
FlyBe’s administration will affect travellers across the UK at the 36 airports it serves.
The airline collapsed in the early hours of Thursday, with about 2,000 jobs put at risk and the travel plans of thousands of passengers left in chaos.
The airline was already struggling after bookings dipped due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Below are the UK airports affected by the news, along with information on what customers should do if they have booked with FlyBe.
A Flybe plane parked up at Birmingham Airport (PA)
Airports used by FlyBe:
The airline carried about 8 million passengers every year, between 71 airports across the UK and Europe.
Aberdeen
Anglesey
Barra
Benbecula
Belfast
Birmingham
Bristol
Cardiff
Derry
Doncaster
East Midlands
Edinburgh
Exeter
Glasgow
Guernsey
Humberside
Inverness
Islay
Isle of Man
Jersey
Kirkwall
Leeds Bradford
Liverpool
London City
London Gatwick
London Heathrow
London Southend
Manchester
Newcastle
Newquay
Southampton
Stornoway
Sumburgh
Teesside International
Tiree
Wick John O’Groats
What can I do if I have booked flights with FlyBe?
While the government has not yet ordered a widespread repatriation of stranded passengers, it has previously done so when airlines such as Thomas Cook and Monarch Airlines went bust.
If you have travel insurance, it is important to check your cover to see if it includes reimbursement if flights are cancelled due to airline collapse. Not all policies will cover this.
You can also check with your credit or debit card provider to see whether they will reimburse the funds.
Atol protection does not usually cover flights booked directly with FlyBe.
You can find out more information here.