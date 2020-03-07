🔥Where to shop vintage in London – and our wishlist of pieces🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Bored of trawling through Beyond Retro and fighting crowds at Rokit? We’ve got you.

Here are our top vintage shops in London that are perfect for whiling away a Saturday afternoon – and finding a new wardrobe in the process.

Found and Vision

318 Portobello Rd, W10 5RU

Frequented by FKA twigs, Kate Moss and Sienna Miller, Found and Vision’s ’70s gems often appear in the pages of glossies such as Dazed and Confused and Self Service. This is serious shopping. Expect fabulous clothes with high prices and the occasional unbelievable steal.

Price: ££££

Paper Dress Vintage

352a Mare St, Kingsland, E8 1HR

Step in for a quick peek and you might find you’re still there at closing time – 3am.Styled as a 50s diner, this vintage shop serves beer and wine from 12pm and, when the clock strikes seven, transforms into a cocktail bar with live music.

Great for picking up a truly original bargain. We’ve heard that this spot sees models by day and GOT star Kit Harrington by night – in case you needed another reason to stop by.

Price: £

The Market Cartel

12a Downs Court Parade, Amhurst Rd, E8 2AQ.

In a 1930s art deco building in Hackney is one of London’s best kept secrets: The Market Cartel. ’60s and ’70s clothes are their forte and are sourced from around the world, but they’re also great for vintage homeware, accessories and lighting.

Price: £-££

One of a Kind

259 Portobello Rd, Notting Hill, W11 1LR

Strictly for the most special occasions. There’s an air of exclusivity at One of a Kind and you have to ring the doorbell just to get a toe in.

However, once the toe is in, it’s wall-to-wall fashion and simply glorious. Think Kate Moss military jackets and plenty of designer labels. The price tags are eye-watering but if you’re in the mood to splurge, it’s worth it.

£££££

Frock Me Fair

Chelsea Old Town Hall, King’s Rd, Chelsea, SW3 5EE

This vintage clothing fair is one of the best we’ve ever seen. Held in Chelsea’s vaulted Old Town Hall, hundreds of rails are stacked with everything from hand-embroidered 30s silk shirts to whole stalls of Ossie Clark evening dresses and Biba jumpsuits. Prices range from stall to stall but we guarantee you won’t come out empty-handed. Your pockets are another question.

£-££££

Pennies Vintage

41A Amwell St, Islington, London EC1R 1UR

Silk dresses from the 1930s, dressing gowns with Maribou feathers, and slips of Edwardian lace adorn the walls at Pennies. Specialising in the early 20th century, Pennies have even sold goodies to Downton Abbey, so take it from us, they’ll supply you with whatever you need for that luxurious champagne-sipping evening. Lady Mary eat your heart out.

Price £-£££

