Back in the Sixties, Carnaby Street was the beating heart of swinging London, the home of Mods, Skinheads, Punks and New Romantics.

Nowadays, the shopping area (delineated by Kingly Street to the East and Marshall and Newburgh Street to the West), is home to a bevy of boutiques, cafes, bars and salons.

While still very much a tourist destination, Carnaby (which is pedestrianised after 11am daily) isn’t as dominated by global superbrands as its neighbours Oxford Street and Regent Street, and instead has more of a focus on niche and independent brands.

From super-cool Scandi fashion and jewellers who have been there since the 70s, to unique and seriously cool menswear stores and biodynamic wine bars, stray down some of Carnaby’s side streets and you’ll find all sorts to pique your interest.

Read on for our guide on the best places to shop, revive and rehydrate

The best fashion boutiques

Liberty

Liberty London

No guide to Carnaby Street would be complete without a mention of Liberty’s world-famous department store which presides over the Northern end of the area. Born in 1875, the iconic mock tudor Regent Street shop encompasses six floors of fashion, beauty, childrenswear, accessories and homewares, and is something of a tourist destination in its own right. Pick up a liberty-print silk scarf or an item from its really rather lovely in-house ready-to-wear collection, some bling from the excellent jewellery department or even pop up to one of the beautiful treatment rooms on the third floor for a quick facial from one of the luxury skincare brands featured on rotation.

Great Marlborough St, London W1B 5AH; libertylondon.com

Ganni

Ganni’s London store, Beak street

Since its launch in 2000, Copenhagen-based womenswear brand Ganni has stolen the hearts of fashion girls the world over. Last summer, the brand opened its first UK store on Beak Street, marking the first time London’s #Gannigirls were able to browse and experi­ence Ganni’s bold floral printed wrap blouses, smock dresses and chunky hiking boots IRL. The 225 square-metre flagship store comes with pastel-coloured interiors, created by Copenhagen studio Stamuli Architecture, designed to loosely resemble the home of Ganni’s founders, married couple Ditte and Nicolaj Reffstrup and has sustainability at its core; there are rugs made from old Ganni clothing stock, and designated boxes for customers to donate unwanted clothing (from any brand) for recycling.

36 Beak St, Soho, London W1F 9RF; ganni.com

Samsoe & Samsoe

Samsoe & Samsoe, Beak street store

Opposite the Ganni store on Beak Street comes another bastion of Nordic style. The Samsoe & Samsoe flagship (and its only UK store) is a shrine to the brand’s Scandi minimalist aesthetic. Think good quality, affordable and super wearable men’s and women’s basics set among white lacquered minimalism.

47 Beak St, Soho, London W1F 9SE; samsoe.com

Ba&sh

Ba&sh store

For luxe-looking, elegant and ultra-wearable womenswear, Parisian label Ba&sh is well worth a visit. Founded in 2003 by designers Barbara Boccara and Sharon Krief, the brand specialises in elegant, feminine fashion minus the frills. If you’re looking for Isabel Marant on a budget, this brand’s for you. The Beak street store sits next to Ganni and is its 13th in London.

20 Beak St, Soho, London W1F 9RE; ba-sh.com

Raeburn

Raeburn store, Newburgh street

When it comes to sustainable fashion, few are doing more inventive things with salvaged and repurposed military materials than British designer Christopher Raeburn, whose collections are made by reworking surplus fabrics and garments to create distinctive, luxurious and functional pieces. Particularly famous for his outerwear made from de-commissioned British army parachutes, Raeburn’s pioneering work has brought responsible design to a mainstream fashion audience. Based out of a studio in East London, this is the designer’s first central London store, and a must-visit for anyone interested in cleverly crafted clothing with a conscience.

3 Newburgh St, Soho, London W1F 7RE; raeburndesign.co.uk

RRL

RRL store, Newburgh street

If you’re into western vibes and the old-school American peppiness of Ralph Lauren, you’ll adore their vintage cowboy line RRL. Founded more than 20 years ago and named after Ralph and Ricky Lauren’s “Double RL” ranch in Colorado, the menswear line centres on cowboy and country styles, all of which are based on items from the RL archives. The store, opened in 2019, is the sub-brand’s first standalone UK RRL store (following six others across the US and in Tokyo) and is heavy on rare selvedge denim and a curation of vintage products – think leather jackets, accessories, belts and jewellery – displayed among distressed timber and vintage Americana antiques. Truly any aspiring cowboy’s dream.

6 Newburgh Street, London W1F 7RQ; ralphlauren.co.uk

Levi’s Vintage Clothing

Levi’s vintage clothing store

If you live in your 501s, you might want to check out the Levi’s vintage clothing store. The only one of its kind in the world, the dinky little whitewashed boutique sells historically authentic replicas of key pieces from the Levi’s archives; from dry denim (made in the USA), to vintage shirts and t-shirts, leather jackets and accessories.

5 Newburgh St, Soho, London W1F 7RG; levi.com

Liars & Lovers

Liars & Lovers store, Carnaby Street

This British accessories brand is a one-stop shop for bang on trend jewellery, headbands and accessories of all kinds. From glitzy earrings for £7 through to headbands for £10, this is the place for bows and bling at affordable prices. The brand’s only standalone store in London (they’re also stocked in Topshop) also has a plush piercing studio in the basement – pop in for stacking advice or treat friends to a piercing party.

56B Carnaby St, Soho, London W1F 9QF; liarsandlovers.com

The Great Frog

Great Frog store

What do Johnny Depp, Led Zeppelin, Kate Bush, Ringo Starr and Kate Moss all have in common? They’re all clients of rock ‘n’ roll ringmakers The Great Frog. Established in 1972, the store was born on Carnaby Street after the swinging 60s offering a rock ’n’ roll alternative to mainstream jewellery that catered to the emerging subcultures of heavy metal, rockers, punks and bikers. Every piece is made to order, hand carved and crafted in the workshop at the back of the shop (don’t forget to peek over the swing doors when you pop in). Their original skull ring has become a stamp of honour among outlaws and rebels – and a bold engagement ring choice for those who prefer their forever with a side of biker leather.

2 Newburgh St, Soho, London W1F 7RD; thegreatfroglondon.com

Beauty and Wellness

Duck & Dry

Duck & Dry, Carnaby Street

Located on the first floor of the Sweaty Betty flagship at 1 Carnaby Street, this dinky little outpost of blow dry bar chain Duck & Dry sits within Aussie health café Farm Girl (more on that below). In addition to the usual blow dry menu, the salon offers four exclusive styles, including the Gym to Gin Pony, Hot off the Tong and Betty Braids, all for £35. Plus get served Farm Girl drinks and treats whilst you’re getting pampered.

1 Carnaby St, Soho, London W1F 9QG; duckanddry.com

Cowshed

Cowshed Spa, Carnaby

The Carnaby street outpost of the Soho House spa brand is designed to cater for busy shoppers, with a range of 30-minute treatments, including facials, massages and manicures. With interiors that evoke the English countryside, it’s the perfect place to indulge in some post-shopping R+R. It also stocks the brand’s all-natural products for bath, body and home.

31 Foubert’s Pl, Soho, London W1F 7QG​; cowshed.com

Where to stop for a coffee…

Farm Girl

Farm Girl Carnaby Street

Perched on the first floor of the Sweaty Betty flagship store on Carnaby Street is Aussie health food cafe Farm Girl. Start your day’s shopping with brunch classics like Avocado Toast, Acai Bowls and Gluten Free Buttermilk Pancakes, or stop mid-morning for one of its mood-boosting signature rose lattes. The bright and airy plant-filled space is the perfect calming antidote to the business out on the streets below.

1 Carnaby St, Soho, London W1F 9QG; thefarmgirl.co.uk

Crumbs & Doilies

Crumbs & Doilies

All this shopping got you craving a sugar fix? Pop down a little street on the side of Kingly Court and you’ll find sweet treats specialists Crumbs & Doilies. The bakery brand’s only outlet in London sells cakes, cupcakes and brownies that are baked fresh daily on the first floor. Grab a red velvet and one of their excellent coffees and return to your retail mission feeling fully restored.

1 Kingly Ct, Carnaby St, Soho, London W1B 5PW; crumbsanddoilies.co.uk

And a cocktail..

Antidote

Antidote Wine Bar, Carnaby

If you’re into your biodynamic and natural wines, then Antidote is well worth a post-shopping pit stop. Tucked away on a side street off Carnaby Street, the two-storey restaurant and wine bar has a surprisingly independent feel for such a central location – and a small outdoor seating area for when the weather is warmer. In addition to excellent cheese and charcuterie boards there’s a weekly changing menu of small plates, all of which you can wash down with one of the 300 organic, biodynamic and natural wines from small independent growers on their menu – many of which you can take away at shop prices, should you wish to continue the party back home.

26 Carnaby St, Soho, London W1F 7DF; antidotewinebar.com

Disrepute

Disrepute London

If you’re spree has left you in the market for something a little stronger, Disrepute (D.R.P. to those in the know) is a hidden gem of a basement nestled under Kingly Court. Taking the place of Sixties haunt ‘The Pinstripe Club’ and inspired by its colourful history of scandal and infamy (it’s where Keeler met Profumo), Disrepute bills itself as a hideaway “for luxury libations, high jinks and late night liaisons.” The 100-seater bar is members-only, but in reality they’re open to walk-ins and bookings from anyone. Chin chin!

4 Kingly Ct, Soho, London W1B 5PW; disrepute.co.uk

