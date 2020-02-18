🔥Where to learn about wine in London🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

There are some words, in the aptly named Commonsense Book of Wine, that sum up what it means to get into vino: “Anyone who tries to make you believe that he knows all about wines is obviously a fake.”

Quite. No matter the experience, there’s always something new to discover about this beautifully complex, multi-faceted and endlessly intriguing drink.

This is both a comfort and a curse – for the enthusiastic but inexperienced drinker, learning about wine can be a daunting prospect.

The lexicography can be difficult to navigate, with talk of terroirs and tannins, grape varieties and viscosity difficult to get to grips with. The fear of getting things wrong holds people back too, but there’s no need to be discouraged – a lack of expertise won’t particularly make drinking the stuff any less enjoyable.

After all, a Master of Wine, who holds the most prestigious qualifications in vino, is still drinking the same drink as the rest of us. Their understanding of it is probably different, but it’s like music – a professional might be able to break down the different parts, arrangements and rhythms, but they’re still hearing the same song as someone who doesn’t know a G sharp from a G string.

That’s not to undermine a Master of Wine’s skill – their tasting notes would make for infinitely better reading than those of your average punter down the pub, after all – but wine is there to be enjoyed by everyone.

Luckily, London boasts a diverse and accommodating wine culture, with plenty of places eager to teach new drinkers the ropes. Now is the perfect time to start too, with London’s first Wine Education Week taking place this week, until September 15.

From bars and bistros to education centres, these are the best places to learn about wine in London.

67 Pall Mall

(Paul Winch-Furness / Photographe)

Private Members club 67 Pall Mall is blessed with one of the most incredible wine lists in the capital, featuring more than 4,400 bottles from 42 countries around the world. It normally operates a strict invite-only policy, but vino-loving members of the public are being welcomed through its doors for a series of wine evenings in September and October. Events include Oyster Shucking with wine pairing, celebrations of Madeira, and Barolo masterclasses, aimed at making fine wine accessible to all, through engaging and non-intimidating tasting sessions. Classes start from £40.

67 Pall Mall, St. James’s, SW1Y 5ES, 67pallmall.co.uk

Compagnie des vins Surnaturels

Navigate the Covent Garden crowds to find this beautiful little wine bar in the idyllic setting of Neal’s Yard. The staff are passionate, deeply knowledgeable and happy to talk through the list, which features more than 400 hand-selected picks. As you’d expect from the outpost of a Parisian favourite, the selection is mostly French, although there are plenty of New World favourites thrown in for good measure. Whatever you plump for, there are endless avenues to explore, including a line in beautiful Jura whites. The venue’s intimate, but relaxed guided tastings are ideal for newcomers, and always insightful. Their programme is sporadic, but well worth keeping an eye out for.

8-10 Neal’s Yard, WC2H 9DP, cvssevendials.com

Bottles

This swish Chelsea restaurant and bar is the new spot from Bottles – one of the most interesting mini-chains for wine fans in the city. The original site in Old Spitalfield Market is a slightly more rustic space to try exciting vino from around the world, while the new venue is all about luxury drinking and dining. The food menu offers inventive takes on Italian classics, but the priority is still placed on fantastic wine, poured by expert sommeliers. Step inside, describe your favoured tastes, styles and price points, and let them teach you more.

100 Draycott Ave, SW3 3AD, bottleswine.bar

Bar Aspen

One of the most interesting recent additions to London’s wine scene is Bar Aspen – a speakeasy-style space downstairs at 82 Camden High Street from the minds behind Diogenes The Dog in Elephant & Castle. An authority on natural and biodynamic wines, Bar Aspen places a real focus on interesting and esoteric Old World producers. Most things are available by the glass, and it’s a great place to get outside your comfort zone and try unique new wines – especially as staff are authoritative, passionate and more than happy to talk through the curated list. It’s open Fridays evenings only, with tasty bar bites, cheese and meat platters from Music & Beans upstairs and live music too.

82 Camden High St, NW1 0LT, baraspen.co.uk

Vagabond

The various Vagabonds are relaxed spots built for trying countless different bottles of wine. The chain presently has six locations across London – including one in Battersea with its own Urban Winery and a plush new site in Canary Wharf. All cater for both newcomers and wine aficionados alike with their self-service ‘wine travel card’ system, that’s perfect for trying new things: simply top up the card, pop it in the sampling machines and pour out a taste of something new. It’s a perfect way to learn what you like at your own pace. Keep an eye out for their special events too – their Beginner’s Guide To Wine classes are definitely good places to start.

Across London, ​vagabondwines.co.uk

Passione Vino

A little pocket of joy waiting to be discovered just off old street, Passione Vino is a must for wine lovers in east London. Things started as a humble shop, with the owners spending their time travelling around Italy visiting independent vineyards and showcasing esoteric and enigmatic wares. Things have snowballed since then, with the bar converting their cellars into snug dining spaces to try beautiful vino. There’s no wine list here – instead, staff are happy to talk with you about your preferences and price points, before making recommendations. Expect to discover punchy whites and characterful Proseccos, as well as beautiful Chianti and other hearty Tuscan reds. As the name suggests, the venue’s passion is contagious, and focus is also placed on affordability – there’s only £10 corkage charged on all bottles. A must visit.

85 Leonard St, Hackney, EC2A 4QS, passionevino.co.uk

Batonnage

This newcomer in the Belgravia development Eccleston Yards is overseen by Richard Cavagin, who previously worked as head sommelier at the Harwood Arms. The comfortable space is home to a wine bar and a reasonably priced shop, hosting regular events focused on fun and inclusivity. Guests are encouraged to get hands-on in tastings and discover more at their own speed. Get digging – there’s plenty to discover here, and there’ll always be someone ready to talk customers enthusiastically through the myriad of choices.

23 Eccleston Pl, Belgravia, SW1W 9NF, batonnagewines.com

The 10 Cases

This charming little bistro in Covent Garden might just be one of the best places to try new wine in central London. There’s plenty of good stuff on here for under £10, and guests are able to buy wines in the shop and drink in with £12 corkage. Moreover, it’s the bar’s policy to only ever purchases 10 cases at a time, which means there’s a heavy rotation of new wines to discover with every visit.

16 Endell Street, WC2H 9BD, 10cases.co.uk

Noble Rot

This is a London wine bar with a real reputation, having been named the Red-Wine Serving Restaurant at the World Restaurant Awards. There’s an absolutely huge selection of wines from all over the world, and there’s plenty of opportunities for new wine lovers to learn more. The bar doesn’t conduct tastings in house due to the limited space, but all the staff are on board to talk through the wines with guests. 75ml measures are also available at selected times during the day on the wine by the glass menu – ideal for trying new things.

51 Lamb’s Conduit St, Holborn, WC1N 3NB, noblerot.co.uk

Comptoir Cafe & Wine

Set up by Xavier Rousset, former head sommelier at Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Comptoir is home to one of the most beautiful tasting rooms in Mayfair. Upstairs in the café is comfortable and nicely informal, but the stunning downstairs space is host to more than 500 rare wines, and a pretty special place to uncork a bottle or two. The team are generous with their time, talking through the interesting wines and some of the unusual choices on the menu. The staff’s patience and passion means beginners should never feel intimidated to ask and discover more here – there’s plenty to get through, too, with around 30 wines available by the glass and hundreds more by the bottle.

21-22 Weighhouse St, Mayfair, London W1K 5LU, comptoir-cafe-and-wine.co.uk

Berry Bros. & Rudd

London’s oldest and most prestigious wine merchant is far more than just a shop. It runs tastings, tutoring, wine storage, personalised cellar plan services, and put on regular dining experiences. It hosts a wide variety of educational classes – from one day wine schools to evening classes and WSET courses. They all take place in the historic cellars below their shop on 3 St James’s Street, with expert tutors ready to help you raise your game.

63 Pall Mall, St. James’s, SW1Y 5HZ, bbr.com

Wine Car Boot

Barolo in the boot, anyone? Wine Car Boot sees independent wine retailers and producers park up at various locations around London, ready for customers to sample and buy vino from producers big and small. The meet-ups happen every month, taking place at venues like Coal Drops Yard and Bloomberg Arcade.

Various locations, winecarboot.com

The Sampler in Islington

There are 80 wines to try every day at this gem of a shop in Islington, which caters to every budget. While you’re expected to buy – it’s a shop, after all – the staff here are usually free to chat through interesting new additions to their stock. Importantly, they were London’s earliest adopter of sampling machines, which lets punters sip a small glass of something before committing to buy, or not. The shop also hosts regular tastings and events, with producers from around the world popping in for introductory evenings, as well as more casual showcases.

266 Upper St, Islington, N1 2UQ, thesampler.co.uk

Hedonism Wines

It’s worth taking a trip to visit this Mayfair favourite, even if it’s just to walk around the stunning showroom. The fine wine and spirits boutique, which teamed up with Ollie Dabous’s Michelin-starred Hide last year, is a fantastic place to shop, but guests looking to learn more should check out the events calendar. The upcoming tasting evening The Language of Wine with Sherry Rose Stolar, taking place on September 30, is intended to help enthusiasts be more expressive and articulate when it comes to discussing their favourite wines. It could be a great place to start.

3-7 Davies St, Mayfair, W1K 3LD, hedonism.co.uk

The Wine Tasting Shop

Balham’s vino enthusiasts should head down to the Wine Tasting Shop – a store-come-bar that sells bottles from small producers at a reasonable price. There are 20 options by the glass here, perfect for drinkers looking to take a punt on new and interesting wines. The venue also hosts weekly tastings, often focusing on food pairings, as well as putting on live music nights on the weekends and serving very good cheese and charcuterie.

18 Hildreth St, Balham, SW12 9RQ, thewinetastingshop.co.uk

The Roberson Winery

For those wanting to learn more about the practice of winemaking itself, there are few better options that the Roberson Winery in Fulham. Their ‘winemaker for a day’ course offers the chance to tour the winery, before learning the skills of the trade that go into producing a bottle. The venue also offers formal qualifications, running WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) courses on-site.

21-27 Seagrave Rd, Fulham, SW6 1RP, robersonwine.com

London Wine Academy

Those who really want to get serious about their wine should try one of the courses available at the London Wine Academy. The group hosts everything from introductory one-day crash courses, to masterclasses in everything from English wines to new world classics and port. Whether it’s over the course of four hours, or four weeks, the academy is there to expand people’s insights into wine, and have a laugh along the way.

158 Buckingham Palace Road, SW1W 9TR. londonwineacademy.com

West London Wine School

Likewise, the West London Wine School offers huge range of courses, catering for every level of expertise. The independent school offers WSET, Wine Scholar Guild and BPET qualifications from its base in Fulham, offering every type of vino lover the chance to up their game.

71 Townmead Rd, SW6 2SG, westlondonwineschool.com