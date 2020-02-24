🔥Where to get your ears pierced in London🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Are you considering a piercing?

The trend for multiple ear piercings (a.k.a. a ‘curated ear’) shows no signs of waning, which means many of us are considering getting that second (third? Fourth?) hole.

But where in London can you get that perfectly positioned itty bit of bling placed in your ear?

For those of us that grew up in the UK, tac-fabulous accessories emporium Claire’s was always the go-to. No booking required, cheap as chips, bang with the piercing gun and you were out again in five minutes with some I just got my ears pierced looking studs.

However, as news spreads that Claire’s (who filed for bankruptcy earlier this year) plans to close a whole raft of its 350 UK stores, it’s time we considered some other options. And frankly, as we grow older and wiser, some of us might be looking for a slightly more luxe experience – or at least somewhere that uses a needle for the piercing rather than a gun, which is much more accurate and causes less trauma to the tissue (meaning the hole will heal quicker and is less likely to get infected).

Luckily for us, a whole host of retailers have stepped in recently to fill the gaping Claire’s-shaped void.

From the high street hero to piercings fit for a princess, London has a hole (sorry) host of options…

No frills: Superdrug

(Superdrug)

Last summer Superdrug launched piercing services in over 80 stores around the country, including the The Strand, Harringay Arena Shopping Park, and Hammersmith Kings Mall in London.

Piercings are done with a gun.

Prices: start at £10 and include the jewellery. There’s a range of jewellery available (including 9ct Gold, 9ct white gold, gold plated, stainless steel and polished titanium) and both ear lobes and cartilage and noses can be pierced.

Locations: The Strand, Harringay and Hammersmith

Superdrug.com

High street favourite: Accessorize

(Accessorize)

Accessorize has long been a high street go-to for super affordable girly bling. And this month they have launched Piercing Parlours in 25 of their stores, with 55 set to offer the service by the end of May.

Piercings are done with a gun.

Prices: start at £15 and include the earrings and aftercare solution to take home. There’s a range of jewellery available (including 9ct and 24 carat gold and stainless steel) and both ear lobes and cartilage can be pierced.

Locations: Currently on offer in Westfield White City and Birmingham Bullring Accessorize stores, with more on the way.

Accessorize.com

Grammable and affordable: Astrid & Miyu

(Astrid & Miyu)

Known for signature ear cuffs and ear stacking, London based jewellery brand Astrid & Miyu recently introduced ear piercing into its central Bond Street store and new dedicated piercing pop-up in Covent Garden’s Neal Street. Chill in the super-Instagrammable studio and select from a large range of dainty and on-trend studs and hoops in different platings, made in solid gold or surgical steel options.

All piercings are done using a needle.

Prices: from £45 for a lobe and £55 for cartilage. Prices include the jewellery and the piercing. You’ll also receive 20% off all Astrid & Miyu earrings and ear cuffs when getting pierced.

Locations: 4 St. Christopher’s Place (Bond Street) and 35 Neal Street (Covent Garden).

astridandmiyu.com

The industry icon: Maria Tash

Maria Tash Boutique, Harrods

Widely regarded as the pioneer of the modern movement for luxurious, dainty diamond jewellery in unusual places, New York-based celebrity piercer Maria Tash has a fan base that numbers Beyoncé, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Moss, Jennifer Hudson and Scarlett Johansson.

With over 20 years of piercing experience, Tash has elevated piercing jewellery to use precious metals and stones and a more delicate and refined aesthetic.

In 2016 Tash opened her first permanent space in London at Liberty and this summer she also opened a permanent boutique on the Harrods 4th floor. Both offer a wide range of piercing services including; ear lobe, outer ear cartilage to nostril and navel.

All piercings are done using a needle.

Prices: start at £15 for the piercing, not including the jewellery. Studs start at £91.

Locations: Liberty and Harrods

mariatash.com

The fine jewellery piercing: Nicola Joss

(Nichola Joss)

Want your ears pierced but can’t bear to suffer through the three months of wearing a stud that’s not real diamonds and gold? Fear not, for Nichola Joss (best known for being Meghan Markle’s fave facialist) has got your covered.

Partnering with fine jewellery house Shen London, Joss offers ear piercings (lobe only) using Shen’s collection of fine jewellery made from 18 carat white and yellow gold and diamonds.

All piercings are done using a needle.

Prices: Piercings are free with purchase of an item of jewellery. Jewellery prices start at £510 for the entry stud, an 18 carat gold stud featuring a round brilliant diamond.

Location: 39 Harley Street, W1G 8HQ

nicholajoss.com

The at-home holes

(Tada & Toy)

Don’t fancy leaving the house to get your piercing? Earring-only jewellery brand Tada & Toy has partnered with at-home beauty booking app Ruuby to launch the city’s first on-demand piercing service. Starting at £120, the 30 minute service includes a stud from Tada & Toy. You can also do group bookings which are great for parties, birthdays or a girls’ night in.

Prices: From £120 for a lobe piercing, including the stud

Locatiion: anywhere you like

ruuby.com