The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Looking for a watering hole to while away your Sunday afternoons?

We’ve rounded up the best on offer in the capital for the humble (or not so humble) roast lunch.

Blacklock, Soho

Blacklock’s famous roast

Okay, we’ll admit, this isn’t one for vegetarians. But carnivorous folk can do virtually no better than this legendary subterranean steak joint, where the Bloody Mary is made with beef jus and starters include pig’s head on toast. The really hardcore should consider the trilogy of roasts: beef rump, lamb leg and pork loin, surrounded by duck-fat roasties. (theblacklock.com)

The Duke of Sussex, Chiswick

The Duke of Sussex

A whole suckling pig, you say? Sign us right up. This classic pub boasts some of the best Victorian interiors in west London (don’t forget to look up at the soaring, red-painted and gold-embossed ceiling) and a Spanish-influenced menu focused on sharing plates, complete with swoon-worthy patates pobres. (thedukeofsussex.co.uk)

The Coach, Clerkenwell

The Coach

This cosy, light-filled pub has good form: it’s been going since 1790, but has recently become a foodie hotspot with its bistro-inspired menu. There’s something for everyone here, from whole Landais duck magret to genuinely brilliant vegetarian options (the creamed polenta with mushroom fricassee is to die for). (thecoachclerkenwell.co.uk)

The Harwood Arms, Fulham

The Harwood Arms roast

The capital’s only Michelin-starred pub was always going to make this list, with its 45-day-aged beef, bone marrow gravy and game tea (don’t knock it till you’ve tried it). We highly recommend the venison Scotch egg, too. Come hungry, as the plates are huge — which means they more than justify their £49.50 price tag. (harwoodarms.com)

The Anchor and Hope, Waterloo

The Anchor and Hope

Just down the road from The Old Vic, this south London stalwart offers up far more than the usual meat-and-two-veg, from three-cheese soufflé to a snail and bacon salad. The best thing on the menu is the seven-hour lamb shoulder for three, carved at the table and served with wonderfully creamy gratin dauphinois. (anchorandhopepub.co.uk)