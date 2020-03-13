The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Architectural salvage is a no-brainer, offering homeware that combines vintage charm and sustainability points often for a fraction of what you’d pay to buy new.

But here in the capital, where space is tight and reclamation yards few, it can be near impossible to sniff out a supplier, let alone find a gem. Luckily, we’ve already got them all on speed dial…

For tiles, Maitland & Poate

Reclaimed tiles from Maitland & Poate

Thought you weren’t into used tiles? Think again. London-based website Maitland & Poate’s immaculate offering of Spanish ceramics is the best, bar none. It boasts modest terracotta shapes, complex mosaics and decadently hand-painted gems, so a night on this tile haven is inevitable. (maitlandandpoate.com)

For doors, Dulwich Reclamation, SE26

Dulwich Reclamation

Keep falling in love with doors that just won’t fit? Peruse the stocks of this south London trove and ask fantastic carpenter Sherif to chisel your dream hatch into shape. Oh, and don’t miss the concise edit of retro homewares — you can pick up vintage crockery for an absolute steal.

For a masterpiece, Lassco, SE1 and SW8

Lassco

From ironmongery to ship fittings, it’s possible to find almost anything at Lassco. But if you happen to be after a real work of art, you’re in for a treat. Hidden between rare Carolean plaster ceilings and an Alexander McQueen fire surround, you’ll find stuffed black marlins and marble busts galore — some of which are for sale at shockingly good prices.

For the whole hog, Retrouvius, NW10

Retrouvius

If you’re keen on making reclamation an entire lifestyle, Retrouvius is your new mecca. Founded by duo Adam Hills and Maria Speake, it’s got everything from knicknacks to gargantuan blown-glass windows and one-of-a-kind textiles. Plus, it offers a top-notch interior design and consultation service that has won the shop an award or two.

For wood flooring, Turgon, SW6

Turgon

Don’t get us wrong, we love a bog-standard reclaimed oak floor. Though if you’re seeking something a little more intricate, look to Turgon. Specialising in immaculate chevron, chamonix and panels de Versailles, you won’t find yourself worrying about a scuff in the wrong place or looking like an east London coffee shop.