🔥Where to find sun right now🔥

As Storm Dennis kept most of us couch-bound and covered in blankets over the weekend, we couldn’t help but long for warmer days.

If you’re in need of some sun ASAP, we’ve listed our favourite mild climate locales to jet off to immediately.

Golden Bay, New Zealand

Totaranui on New Zealand’s South Island (Laura Hampson)

February marks the height of the New Zealand summer — temperatures hover around 30C, afternoon swims in warm seas are an everyday occurrence and, with Kiwi kids back at school, it becomes a prime adult playground.

Golden Bay, the often neglected area at the top western corner of the South Island, offers enough golden sand beaches to live up to its moniker, with crystalline waters to match. When you’ve finished exploring the arty town of Takaka, and dining at coveted favourite The Mussel Inn, head to nearby Totaranui for the region’s most beautiful beach (a few days camping here will leave you more relaxed and rested than any trip to the Maldives).

Sicily, Italy

Sicily, Italy (Unsplash)

Cutting a solitary figure off the coast of Italy, the Mediterranean’s largest island is a treasure trove of delights. The historic sites, such as Agrigento’s Concordia temple and Selinunte’s columns, are considerably less tourist-filled in the winter months, where temperatures still reach an admirable 18C, and beaches are near-empty.

Foodies will discover a haven outside of the regular tourist haunts. Noto is home to Café Sicilia and the famous almond granita with brioche buns, and you can find the best seafood on the island in Taormina. Try Osteria RossoDiVino for anchovy tempura and the trio of fish tartare in a candlelit setting.

Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

The W Punta de Mita resort in Mexico (Marriott Hotels)

Mexico is just about to enter its sweet spot: the winter high season is coming to an end, humidity levels are low and temperatures rarely dip below 30C.

For something a bit different, forget tourist hotspots such as Tulum and Holbox and head west to the Pacific. Riviera Nayarit’s coastline is dotted with luxe resorts — W Punta de Mita, for example, is a jungle-meets-beach paradise — and the area is a favourite of the Kardashians (should that be appealing).

Spend days swimming with dolphins in the wild, salivating over the never-ending guac, and basking in the pink-hued sky as the sun sets over the ocean.