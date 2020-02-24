Where to eat this week: Beast’s Fat Tuesday beer dinner and more events

The open wood-fired kitchen at Beast Butcher & Block, 4156 Manchester Avenue in St. Louis.Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

Troy Stolt

A look at upcoming special dinners, pop-ups and other restaurant events…Beast Butcher & Block Fat Tuesday Beer DinnerWhen 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 25) • Where Beast Butcher & Block, 4156 Manchester Avenue • How much $100 (includes food, drink and gratuity) • More info 314-944-6003; beastbbqstl.comDavid and Meggan Sandusky’s acclaimed barbecue restaurant is collaborating with Rockwell Beer Co. for a Fat Tuesday beer dinner. The menu from chef Ryan McDonald promises grilled oysters, shrimp and pimento-cheese grits, boudin-stuffed quail and more, with Rockwell beer pairings, all hosted in Beast’s live-fire dining space, the Skullery. Tickets are available through Tock.

An interior view of the dining area, looking through to the bar at Vicia, 4260 Forest Park Ave., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

#TeamVicia Dinner Series with Chef Aaron MartinezWhen 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 26) • Where Vicia, 4260 Forest Park Avenue • How much $75 • More info 314-553-9239; viciarestaurant.comVicia, the reigning No. 1 restaurant in the STL 100, begins its #TeamVicia dinner series, highlighting the interests of its staff. First up is sous chef Aaron Martinez (Elaia, Cinder House), who offers a 3-course meal looking at the influence of New American cuisine on his career. The menu includes “multiple preparations of beef, winter shellfish, local root vegetables and a caramel tart.” Tickets are available through Tock.

Chef Ceaira Jackson at Bait, 4239 Lindell Boulevard, photographed July 11, 2019.Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin/Post-Dispatch

Dinner with Friends: A Pop-Up Experience with Chef Jack and Misha K.When 6:30 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 27) • Where Mystery location • How much $85 • More info culturefoodgroup.comCeaira “Chef Jack” Jackson and Misha K. Sampson, the former chef and general manager of standout 2019 debut Bait, host an 8-course tasting menu at an undisclosed location. A vegan menu option is available. Advance ticket purchase is required through Culture Food Group’s website. Ticket holders will learn the location the day before the event.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.