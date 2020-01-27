🔥Where to buy the Brexit 50p coin and when is it released by the Royal Mint?🔥

The new 50p Brexit coin was unveiled yesterday, just days before Britain departs from the EU.

The announcement image, featuring a grinning Chancellor Sajid Javid, has been both praised and mocked by the internet.

Its inscription, which reads: ‘Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations’ was also picked apart, with author Phillip Pullman claiming the phrase was missing an Oxford comma.

We’ll avoid wading into that thorny debate for now, though.

So when will they be released and how can you get your hands on one?

Where to buy the Brexit 50p coin

For one day only, on 31 January, The Royal Mint will open the doors of their South Wales HQ and allow people to strike their own Brexit coin.

This service is normally only available to tour groups.

Failing that, you can register your interest in getting a Brexit coin on the Royal Mint’s website.

Or, of course, you could just wait until you come across a coin in the wild – after all, there will be around 10 million in circulation by the end of the year.

When is the Brexit coin released by Royal Mint?

The coins will go into circulation from 31 January, the date Britain departs from the EU.

From Friday, they will enter banks, Post Offices, and shops across the country.

Around three million commemorative coins will be produced and in circulation from Friday onwards, with another seven million to be created later in 2020.

Javid, who also holds the title, Master of the Mint, was given the first batch of coins, and he will present the first one to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday.

