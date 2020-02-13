🔥Where to buy beautiful lingerie in London🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Valentine’s Day, with all its associated cheap roses and awkward restaurant dates, is not for everyone.

But as an excuse to buy yourself, or the person you love, a really life-enhancing set of underwear? Well, that’s a saucily clad behind we can all surely get behind. And luckily for us Londoners, the city is teeming with excellent undies boutiques, for when that M&S multipack of pants just won’t do.

Whether you’re into French lace, modern minimalism, frills and spills or whips and chains, these specialist London lingerie boutiques are the places to go for top drawer drawers.

Myla

(Myla)

Myla London was born in the 90’s in Notting Hill, then reinvented and relaunched in August 2018 under the design leadership of Jess Thompson, previously of Agent Provocateur. The store in Mayfair is a gold and pastel-hued emporium of beautiful lingerie that’s as functional as it is fabulous. The quiet changing area downstairs is the perfect place to have a fitting while you sip on champagne – with or without a partner present. If you like your undies quietly sexy and feminine without being overly frilly, this is the one for you.

Prices from £45. Caters for sizes B-E

20 Brook Street, Mayfair, London W1K 5D. 020 3883 5640

myla.com

Agent Provocateur

(Agent Provocateur)

Agent Provocateur opened its first store in Soho back in 1994. And while they now have outlets all over Europe and the US, the Broadwick street store remains the best. The vintage-inspired black and pink interiors house everything from underwear to swimwear, nightwear and accessories (think nipple tassels, real gold handcuffs and crystal bodychains) and the lingerie styles range from pretty to pretty racy. Book a private fitting with an ‘agent’ (partners are allowed in the changing area) and you’re guaranteed to leave feeling all sorts of sexy, and full of champagne.

To book a fitting email fittings@agentprovocateur.com. Prices from £75. Sizes 32A- 36F.

agentprovocateur.com

La Perla

(La Perla)

When it comes to super luxurious underwear that’s as beautifully made as it is beautiful to look at, few are as pro as Italian brand La Perla. Founded in Bologna back in 1954, the brand was originally known for its excellent corsetry, and the DNA of precise detail, sophisticated workmanship and femininity remains today. Fittings can be booked at any of its four London outlets (walk-ins are also welcome), or indeed at any location in London, whether your home or a hotel. Fancy coming along with your partner? Each store has a large private fitting room that’s perfect for couples where you’ll be served champagne and other refreshments while you slip into something a little, well, silkier.

Opt for gift wrapping and your purchase will be placed in a silk-satin pouch, and anyone shopping on February 13 or 14 will receive a special Valentine’s bouquet with purchase. What are you waiting for?

163 Sloane St, Belgravia, London SW1X 9QB.

laperla.com

Coco de Mer

(Coco de Mer)

Founded in 2001, Coco de Mer takes its name from an exotic plant whose seed bears a striking resemblance to the intimate female form (no really, Google it). The brand’s Covent Garden boutique is a low-lit temple to seriously sexy lingerie and erotica. Whether you’re looking for a beautiful bra, a suspender belt or something a little (or a lot) saucier, the knowledgeable team are on hand to guide you through what can sometimes be an intimidating experience. Coco de Mer also hosts regular in-store Salons where you can learn new skills, tricks and techniques to heighten your pleasure in the bedroom.

Fittings are available on a walk in basis and changing rooms come with a peep hole, should you have a plus one keen on, well, peeping.

Prices from £20 – £475 and sizes rage from 30D-36F.

23 Monmouth St, London WC2H 9DD

coco-de-mer.com

Victoria’s Secret

The Angel Suite at Victoria’s Secret Bond Street (Andy J Ryan)

Its reputation for teenage-centric bright pink thongs and logo-heavy PJs might mean you don’t consider Victoria’s Secret – which cancelled its famous, and famously controversial, fashion show last year – the place to go for well-fitting, sexy undies. But make the pilgrimage past the mass of tourists and teenagers on the ground floor of the flagship on Bond Street up to the private Angel Suite on the third floor, and you’ll be pleasantly surprised. The large Suite can be booked out in advance for free by couples or groups of friends (it’s perfect for a hen do) and comes with your own private fitter, who’ll run around the vast store sourcing your perfect bra, while you sip on complimentary champagne. For particularly chic sets, look out for the brand’s current collaborations with For Love and Lemons and Bluebella.

111-115 New Bond St, Mayfair, London W1S 1DP

victoriassecret.co.uk

Empreinte

Empreinte store, South Molton Street

This French brand has been making beautiful lingerie specifically designed for women with fuller figures since 1946. If you’re a C cup or more and are in the market for sophisticated, supportive and body sculpting lingerie – with a side of French lace – look no further. The best part? They have an in-store monogramming service where you can pick the initials and thread colour you’d like to have stitched on your bra while you wait. But whose will you choose?

Sizes from 32C to 46H (including 30D). Prices start at £150 for a lingerie set.

56 S Molton St, Mayfair, London W1K 5SH. Fitting appointments can be booked at the Empreinte store by calling 020 7629 1623

empreinte.eu/en

Rigby & Peller

(Rigby & Peller)

A classic when it comes to luxury lingerie, Rigby and Peller boutiques carry a selection of shape, swim, sports and nightwear from a variety of independent brands like Prima Donna, Marie Jo, Andres Sarda, Aubade, Simone Perele and Hanro. Prosecco is offered at fittings and they’ve been making the Queen’s bras since 1960, so you know you’re in good hands.

Sizes are from B to H and there’s a made to measure service which caters to larger sizes. 2 Hans Road, Knightsbridge, SW3 1RX. 020 7225 4760

rigbyandpeller.com