🔥Where the Democrats stand after Iowa, New Hampshire🔥

With New Hampshire and Iowa behind them, the Democratic primary candidates are focusing on how they will win the rest of the country. Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders came out of the first two tests victorious, with a surprisingly strong showing from Amy Klobuchar and an equally surprising lackluster finish from former frontrunner Joe Biden. Former Democratic advisers Jamal Simmons and Robby Mook join “CBS This Morning” to discuss what the results could mean for the future of the Democratic ticket.

