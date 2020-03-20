🔥Where is Xur in Destiny 2 this week? Location and items on sale on March 20 to 24🔥

Those familiar with Destiny 2 will no doubt be wondering where Xur, an Exotic item vendor, is located after Friday’s server reset.

From Friday to Tuesday, he can appear in one of five different locations in-game.

Once you find him, you’ll get to peruse his wares which consist of powerful Exotic-rank items.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s update…

(Destiny 2/Bungie)

Where is Xur in Destiny 2 this week?

This week you can find Xur on IO at the Giant Scar.

Use this map screenshot below to pinpoint his exact location.

Xur is on IO (whereisxur.com)

What is Xur selling this week?

Each time Xur appears he is peddling new wares. He offers six items for sale – the four important ones are the Exotic rank items. His wares will not change until he departs.

Xur is currently selling the following items:

The Queenbreaker, an Exotic fusion rifle – 29 Legendary shards

Oathkeeper, Exotic Hunter gauntlets – 23 Legendary Shards​

MK44 Stand Asides, Exotic Titan leggings – 23 Legendary Shards

Ophidian Aspect, Exotic Warlock gauntlets – 23 Legendary Shards

Xur always appears on Friday after the daily reset (17: 00 GMT) and disappears on Tuesday after the daily reset which is also at 17: 00 GMT.

Happy shopping!