🔥Where is Xur in Destiny 2 this week? Location and items on sale on March 13 to 17🔥

Those familiar with Destiny 2 will no doubt be wondering where Xur, an Exotic item vendor, is located after Friday’s server reset.

From Friday to Tuesday, he can appear in one of five different locations in-game.

Once you find him, you’ll get to peruse his wares which consist of powerful Exotic-rank items.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s update…

(Destiny 2/Bungie)

Where is Xur in Destiny 2 this week?

This week you can find Xur at the Tower in the back of the Hanger.

You better act fast though, because he’s only there until tomorrow Tuesday, March 17

Use this map screenshot below to pinpoint his exact location.

Xur can be found at the back of the Hanger (Destiny 2/Bungie)

What is Xur selling this week?

Each time Xur appears he is peddling new wares. He offers six items for sale – the four important ones are the Exotic rank items. His wares will not change until he departs.

Xur is currently selling the following items:

Coldheart, an Exotic trace rifle – 29 Legendary shards

Lucky Pants, Exotic Hunter boots – 23 Legendary Shards​

Ashen Wake, Exotic Titan gauntlets – 23 Legendary Shards

Chromatic Fire, Exotic Warlock chest- 23 Legendary Shards

Xur always appears on Friday after the daily reset (17: 00 GMT) and disappears on Tuesday after the daily reset which is also at 17: 00 GMT.

Happy shopping!