🔥Where is Xur in Destiny 2 this week? Location and items on sale🔥

Those familiar with Destiny 2 will no doubt be wondering where Xur, an Exotic item vendor, is located after Friday’s server reset.

From Friday to Tuesday, he can appear in one of five different locations in game.

Once you find him, you’ll get to peruse his wares which consist of powerful Exotic-rank items.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s update…

Where is Xur in Destiny 2 this week?

This week you can find Xur in the EDZ on Earth, at Winding Cove to the north from the landing zone.

You better act fast though, because he’s only there until tomorrow Tuesday, February 25.

Use this map screenshot below to pinpoint his exact location.

What is he selling this week?

Each time Xur appears he is peddling new wares. He offers six items for sale – four of them are Exotic rank items that are determined randomly. His wares will not change until he departs.

Xur is currently selling the following items:

Exotic Engram – 97 Legendary Shards.

Raiden Flux, a Hunter class chest – 23 Legendary Shards.

The Colony, a grenade launcher – 29 Legendary Shards.

Mask of the Quite One, a Titan class helmet – 23 Legendary Shards.

Crown of Tempests, a Warlock class chest – 23 Legendary Shards

Invitation quest – 9 Legendary Shards.

Xur always appears on Friday after the daily reset (17:00 GMT) and disappears on Tuesday after the daily reset which is also at 17:00 GMT.

Happy shopping!

