🔥Where is Xur in Destiny 2 this week? Location and items on sale🔥

Those familiar with Destiny 2 will no doubt be wondering where Xur, an Exotic item vendor, is located after Friday’s server reset.

From Friday to Tuesday, he can appear in one of five different locations in-game.

Once you find him, you’ll get to peruse his wares which consist of powerful Exotic-rank items.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s update…

(Destiny 2/Bungie)

Where is Xur in Destiny 2 this week?

This week you can find Xur at the Tower, in the back of the Hangar area.

You better act fast though, because he’s only there until tomorrow Tuesday, March 3.

Use this map screenshot below to pinpoint his exact location.

Xur is located at the back of the Hanger area (Destiny 2/Bungie)

What is Xur selling this week?

Each time Xur appears he is peddling new wares. He offers six items for sale – four of them are Exotic rank items. His wares will not change until he departs.

Xur is currently selling the following items:

Sunshot, an Exotic rank hand cannon – 29 Legendary shards

Eye of Another World, a Warlock class helmet – 23 Legendary Shards​

Dunemarchers, Titan class boots – 23 Legendary Shards

Aeon Swift, Warlock class gauntlets – 23 Legendary Shards

Invitation quest – 9 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram – 97 Legendary Shards​

Xur always appears on Friday after the daily reset (17:00 GMT) and disappears on Tuesday after the daily reset which is also at 17:00 GMT.

Happy shopping!