🔥Where is Prince Charles self-quarantining? Inside Birkhall, his cottage on Balmoral Castle's grounds🔥

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus.

The news was confirmed by Clarence House in a statement that revealed Charles, who is next in line to the British throne , is suffering from “mild symptoms” and that the Duchess of Cornwall had tested negative for the illness.

Clarence House revealed that the 71-year-old, who is currently in Scotland, was tested by the NHS in Aberdeenshire and that it was not known who had infected him.

(Getty Images)

They also added that he was following government guidelines and said, “In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.”

With members of the Royal Family spread out all over the country (and of course, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Canada), it’s unlikely that he will be in danger of infecting other members of the Royal Family such as Queen Elizabeth.

(Getty Images)

He is currently self-quarantining in Balmoral Castle and will be able to keep his distance from the Duchess of Cornwall given the Queen’s summer residence sits on a 50,000-acre estate.

Balmoral Castle is the Queen’s beloved Scottish holiday home and where many members of the Royal Family spend the summer holidays.

Dating back to 1852, the castle boasts 52 bedrooms and also features a “large vegetable garden” which Prince Phillip takes special care of when he is there – Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth are currently self-isolating in Windsor Castle.

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth and author William Shawcross in the gardens of Birkhall (Getty Images)

With 150 buildings in total on the estate – including numerous cottages – Prince Charles has a home on the ground called Birkhall.

He has previously shared pictures from inside his home, which includes details like family photographs. He inherited Birkhall from his grandmother the Queen Mother when she passed away.

The Queen and family have been spending summers at Balmoral for decades (PA)

It is also where he and Camilla Parker-Bowles had their honeymoon.

Although Prince Charles won’t be able to see anybody for a little while, he could have a few wild visitors.

Prince William previously revealed that his father was “completely infatuated by the red squirrels that live around the estate in Scotland.”

Prince Charles is also patron to the Red Squirrel Survival Trust.

He said, “[He’s infatuated] to the extent that he’s given them names and is allowing them into the house.”

Prince Charles explained, “They come into the house at Birkhall and we get them chasing each other round and round inside. If I sit quietly, they will do so around me. Sometimes, when I leave my jackets on a chair with nuts in the pockets, I see them with their tails sticking out, as they hunt for nuts—they are incredibly special creatures.”