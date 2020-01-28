🔥Where is Love Island new boy Wallace Wilson from as Paige gets excited at his Scottish accent?🔥

There’s trouble in paradise for Love Island’s Paige Turley and Finley Tapp, following the arrival of two new bombshells, Wallace Wilson and Demi Jones.

Demi chose Fin to make a starter for their date in Monday night’s episode, while Paige was picked by Wallace to make his dessert.

The date in question is, of course, the famous cooking-date challenge where the new islanders get to eat three courses, cooked by three different people.

Paige was visibly buzzing when she discovered Wallace was Scottish, but her excitement was quelled when she had to watch Finn go on a date with Demi.

To be honest, with a name like that, we didn’t even need to hear Wallace’s voice to know he’s from Scotland. But… just where is that accent from?

Where is Love Island’s new boy Wallace from?

Wallace, 24, hails from Glasgow in Scotland, however he moved from his home city to Inverness, where he lives now.

Inverness is on Scotland’s northeast coast and is the largest city in the Scottish Highlands.

That’s about three hours’ drive away from Paige’s home town in West Lothian, in case you were wondering.

He’s a personal trainer who is looking for someone ‘ambitious, athletic and confident’ in the villa.

He shares the same celebrity crush as Callum Jones – Megan Fox, and has his eye on Paige, Siannise, and Sophie.

Who will charm him with their culinary skills and will he and Paige bond over more than just their accent?

Tune in tonight to find out.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

