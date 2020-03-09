🔥Where is Liar filmed? Filming locations for ITV's hit drama revealed🔥

After nearly three years, Liar is finally back with a distinctly dark second series.

The first series of the twist-fuelled psychological thriller began with teacher Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt) go on a date with smart and suave surgeon, Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd). Laura was then convinced she was raped by Andrew, but he maintained his innocence.

Following on from where season one left off, the second instalment takes another unexpected turn, as Andrew is found dead – and most of the cast are in the frame for his murder.

Liar’s stunning backdrop only feeds the series’ drama, with pebble beaches, brightly-lit piers and dense marshland featuring in the series.

Here is where the picturesque drama was filmed…

Guilty: Liar series two will observe who is responsible for Andrew’s death (Two Brothers Pictures for ITV)

Where is Liar filmed?

Deal

Picturesque: The Deal pier plaus a big part in Liar (ITV)

Needless to say, the actual town where Liar is set is fictionalised, comprised of many different locations to create a specific feel for the audience.

The bulk of the action takes place in Deal, a small town on the Kent coast. Deal Pier, where we saw Luke Earlham running down in the first episode of the second series, is a landmark among locals.

You can also visit the restaurant where Andrew and Laura had their first date in the first series. Titled the Deal Pier Kitchen, the eatery is more of a café, which was redecorated for filming.

“It was actually really nice to go back to filming that very first date again,” Froggatt explained during the launch for series two.

“Because it’s one of the few happy scenes. I said to Ioan, ‘Do you remember when we did this?’ All that time ago.”

Other scenes were shot in Walmer and Margate to encapsulate the feel of a quiet seaside town.

Liar’s executive producer and director James Strong honed in on these areas to create the show’s atmosphere.

“He had a specific look in mind and a specific vision of a place he wanted it to be,” writer Jack Williams explained.

“It has to feel specific, but not so specific that it doesn’t feel like it could happen in the world today. It has to feel like a very present thing that can happen anywhere and to anyone.”

Kingsdown

Picked: The producers went door to door to find the right locations (ITV)

The character’s houses we see in Liar are all houses that were selected by producers, who went from door to door in Kingsdown, Kent to find the perfect places, according to The Sun.

One house was redecorated by set designers to give the impression young children lived there.

The town’s pebble beach also features in the series.

Tollesbury

Deadly: The marshlands play a big part in Liar (ITV )

The winding marshlands, which viewers see in the opening shots of Liar and where Laura regularly goes kayaking, were actually filmed in Tollesbury, on the Essex coast.

We’re likely to be seeing more of Tollesbury in the second series, as this is where Andrew’s lifeless body was washed up.

London

While there are no obvious shots of the capital in Liar, some scenes from the series were filmed in a London studio.

Liar continues Mondays at 9pm on ITV