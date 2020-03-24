🔥Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? Where to buy the This Morning host's black skirt🔥

Holly Willoughby, 39, has firmly cemented herself as a fashion icon, whether she’s wearing stylish casual wear on This Morning or glamorous gowns on Dancing on Ice.

Over the years, the TV presenter has collaborated with a number of high street brands, including M&S and Very, and is also an ambassador for Garnier.

Owing to her extensive television gigs and thanks to her impressive range of clothing and beauty deals, Willoughby is estimated to be worth a whopping £10 million.

Today, the presenter is wearing a stylish black mini skirt with a powder blue jumper. Here’s how to get your hands on it…

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from today?

Taking to Instagram this morning (March 24), Willoughby shared a picture with her 6.4million followers of her posing in a powder blue jumper, black skirt and black heels.

The jumper is available from Hobbs and while Willoughby’s exact jumper is currently unavailable, the retailer is stocking a similar style for £79, available in sizes XS to XL.

The skirt is from Warehouse, available from sizes 6 to 18 and costs £28.

You can shop Holly’s look here and here.

How long has she presented This Morning?

The Brighton-born TV personality began working on This Morning back in 2009, replacing Fern Britton.

While fans of the daytime show were apprehensive about the change, it was soon clear that Willoughby was a perfect fit and has amassed an impressive fan following since.

The duo are regularly in the headlines for their cheeky jokes and fits of giggles – not to mention their hangovers after the annual NTAs!

When does she host the show with Phillip Schofield?

Although This Morning is on every weekday from 10am-12.30pm, Holly and Phil only present Monday-Thursday.

On Fridays, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford host the show.