Holly Willoughby, 39, has firmly cemented herself as a fashion icon, whether she’s wearing stylish casual wear on This Morning or glamorous gowns on Dancing on Ice.

Over the years, the TV presenter has collaborated with a number of highstreet brands, including M&S and Very, and is also an ambassador for Garnier.

Owing to her extensive television gigs and thanks to her impressive range of clothing and beauty deals, Holly Willoughby is estimated to be worth a whopping £10million.

Today, the presenter is wearing a stylish black midi dress with a floral print. Here’s how to get your hands on it…

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from today?

Taking to Instagram this morning (March 12), Holly shared a picture with her 6.4million followers of her posing in a knee-length dress in black, decorated with a simple white floral print and black heels.

The dress is available to buy in sizes 0-3 on the Iris website and is priced at £240.

You can shop Holly’s look here.

How long has she presented This Morning?

The Brighton-born TV personality began working on This Morning back in 2009, replacing Fern Britton.

While fans of the daytime show were apprehensive about the change, it was soon clear that Willoughby was a perfect fit and has amassed an impressive fan following since.

The duo are regularly in the headlines for their cheeky jokes and fits of giggles – not to mention their hangovers after the annual NTAs!

When does she host the show with Phillip Schofield?

Although This Morning is on every weekday from 10am-12.30pm, Holly and Phil only present Monday-Thursday.

On Fridays, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford host the show.