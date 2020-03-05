🔥When will Italy vs England Six Nations match be rescheduled for and why has it been postponed?🔥

The Six Nations have been forced to postpone Italy’s final two matches – in Ireland this weekend and at home to England on 14 March – due to coronavirus.

Organisers have assured fans that at this stage no more matches will be cancelled (that could change, with Ireland’s visit to Paris the most under threat), and that they intend to reschedule all postponed fixtures across the Men’s, Women’s and U20 Championships. The respective home boards need the games to be paid as they earn them a lot of money.

But when could those games take place?

First, organisers have stressed, the situation with coronavirus must change. In Italy, games can only take place behind closed doors, while the Irish government are not happy with masses of visiting fans travelling from Italy.

Cases of the virus are still rising rapidly, and could do for some time yet. Until the spread stops, Six Nations organisers will not be in a position to begin rearranging games.

The next hurdle will be the packed men’s rugby calendar, which is already at breaking point, with spare weekends like gold dust.

After the Six Nations is scheduled to end next weekend, players return to club action in the Premiership, Pro14 and then European competitions. The final weekend of club action is 20 June.

The following weekend is when European international teams are due to head off on tour. Of the currently affected teams, England are set to travel to Japan, Ireland to Australia and Italy to the Americas.

There is a slim possibility they could postpone their travel to allow a game to be played that weekend, but that would only free up one weekend of action when two are required.

Those teams would then return from the tours in late July, by which point the players’ season will have reached 12 months, starting with camps and warm-ups for last year’s World Cup. Players need rest at some stage.

So the next realistic opportunity to find a two-week window would be in the early autumn, which is when the Championship finished in 2001, the last time there were similar issues, due to the outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease.

That would come with its complications too, as World Rugby would need to step in to ensure players were available, with carefully arranged agreements between each country’s clubs limiting the national teams’ access to players. England’s agreement means that Eddie Jones will have access to players for a postponed game but it may not be the same for other nations, notably Italy.

The last time the Championship that was not completed was in 1972, due to the Troubles.