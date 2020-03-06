🔥When is Westworld season 3 released and how can I watch it in the UK?🔥

HBO’s twisty sci-fi series Westworld is returning for a third series, sixteen months after season 2 ended on a mind-bending cliffhanger.

The second season received more mixed reviews as it expanded the world of the show, introducing new parks outside of season one’s Wild West fantasy.

Season three looks to expand the world of the show even further, so only time will tell how fans react to the update.

Before you dive in, here’s everything you need to know about Westworld’s return – including the release date and how to watch in the UK.

Oh, and there are season two spoilers ahead. You have been warned.

(HBO)

When will Westworld season 3 be released?

HBO has announced the return of Westworld will commence March 15, 2020, at 9pm ET in the US.

The network announced the date with a cryptic teaser that identified a number of “divergences” throughout history and into the future – starting with real-life events, such as the protests in Hong Kong and the impeachment of Donald Trump.

The teaser then moves through the future, predicting a “thermonuclear” incident in Paris and a civil war in Russia, before arriving at what is presumably the time in which Westworld is set – 2058, when a “critical event” takes place.

How can I watch it in the UK?

As with other HBO shows, Westworld will screen on Sky Atlantic, or NOW TV for those streaming online.

The series will be simulcast with the US release, meaning it will commence in the early hours of March 16.

Season three will only run for eight episodes, a divergence from the ten-episode format of the first two seasons.

What happened in season 2?

Tessa Thompson in Westworld season two (HBO)

That’s a good question. And if we’re honest, there’s still a lot we’re not sure about.

Much of Westworld’s mysterious first two seasons was about smoke and mirrors, and the puzzle-box of a plot remains – well, a puzzle.

What we do know: Season 2 culminated in Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and a number of other “hosts” escaping Westworld and leaving for the real world.

Yep, that’s right; Westworld is moving beyond Westworld. As teasers for the third season have revealed, the show will now take place in a futuristic version of America.

Dolores, hell-bent on escaping and on a path of destruction, ended season three by killing Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) and inhabiting a host version of her body.

Then, Dolores-as-Charlotte killed Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and rebuilt his body as well as her own.

Jeffrey Wright and Evan Rachel Wood in Westworld season two (HBO)

She also smuggled five “pearls” – devices containing five host’s consciousness – out into the real world. With Dolores back in her own body, that leaves the question; who or what consciousness is now inhabiting Charlotte Hale’s body?

Meanwhile, the Man in Black (Ed Harris) was viewed in a post-credits scene in an apparent future timeline at the Forge, interviewed by his supposedly dead daughter Emily (Katja Herbers). So it’s all a bit convoluted – but that’s Westworld’s way.

Who’s in the cast this season?

(HBO)

Most of the cast are returning, with a few additional faces filling out the gaps.

Evan Rachel Wood returns as Dolores, now developing into a dark, murderous character. Jeffrey Wright returns as Bernard, while Tessa Thompson returns as – well, not Charlotte Hale anymore, but at least the body of Charlotte Hale.

Thandie Newton returns as Maeve, despite her apparent death at the end of season two, as well as Luke Hemsworth, Rodrigo Dantoro, Katja Herbers and Ed Harris.

Meanwhile, the most notable new face is Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul, who plays a construction worker whose fate will become intertwined with Dolores.

Other new cast members include Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Lena Waithe, Vincent Cassel, retired NFL player Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Ealy, and Tommy Flanagan.