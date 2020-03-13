Another fascinating true crime documentary is set to launch on Netflix soon detailing the life of the so-called Tiger King, Joe Exotic.

Exotic, who was born Joe Screibvogel on a rural farm in Kansas in 1963, earned fame as the manager of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma.

The park contained a collection of big cats and animals, and at one point Exotic claimed to be the most prolific tiger breeder in America with the largest collection of big cats in the country.

However his travelling road show, in which punters paid to interact with cubs, attracted censure and was criticised for breeding animals of for profit. An animal sanctuary owner by the name of Carole Baskin soon helped organise protest against his show, a move which infuriated Exotic and he swore revenge.

Intrigued yet? With the show about to launch, here’s all you need to know about The Tiger King.

True crime: The series is based on a true story (Netflix)

When is the Tiger King released on Netflix?

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness will launch on the streaming site on March 20.

It will consist of seven episodes.

What is Tiger King about?

Joe Exotic, pictured with one of the tigers in the park (Netflix)

The show focuses on the blonde-mulleted animal lover and country music singer Joe Exotic, who claimed he was the biggest tiger breeder in the US and went by the name of The Tiger King while manager of the Oklahoma-based exotic animal park.

Launched in memory of his brother, the Garold Wayne Exotic Animal Memorial Park began life as a refuge for rescued animals and at first contained a number of dogs, deers and buffalos. But soon the park began taking on more exotic animals such as lions and tigers, and Joe started making money from a travelling show in which he allowed customers to interact with cubs for money.

The road show and the zoo – which had began to breed animals – started to attracted negative attention from animal rights groups, in particular one person named Carole Baskin who founded the Big Cat Rescue sanctuary in Florida.

Television shows in 2020

She and her followers campaigned hard against Joe’s business and she later won a lawsuit against him for trading under the name of Big Cat Rescue. Obsessed, Joe Exotic became intent on revenge and a number of threats were made against Baskin.

The rivalry with his fellow big cat-lover soon reached boiling point and in September 2018 Exotic was arrested after he attempted to hire a hit man to murder Baskin. He was later sentenced to 22 years in prison for his part in the plot.

Netflix says about the show: “Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo.

“Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner.

“But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.”

Is there a trailer?

There certainly is, and it offers a hugely intriguing insight into the documentary, which is being produced by the same brains behind Fyre.

You can watch the trailer at the top of this story.