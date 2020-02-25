🔥When is the Love Island reunion show? 2020 date for the ITV2 coming out special🔥

The Winter Love Island villa closed its doors on Sunday as Paige Turley and Finley Tapp were crowned the winners.

It was a series full of ups and downs for our Islanders, with the return fan favourite challenges and bombshell introductions always throwing the cat among the pigeons.

Every year, once the competition has come to an end, a reunion show usually airs soon after, showing the finalists introducing their new partners to their loved ones back home.

So when is the Winter Love Island reunion show? Here’s what we know so far.

When is Love Island: The Reunion?

So far Love Island has kept pretty tight-lipped on a potential date, but 2019’s series saw Love Island: The Reunion air around a week after the grand finale.

It means for Winter Love Island 2020, we could be looking at the reunion show being broadcast on or around March 1 or March 2.

However, during the finale ITV did not mention whether there would be a reunion show, and viewers have now been speculating we won’t get one.

Currently, Love Island: The Reunion is not appearing in ITV’s schedule for the next week.

Standard Online has contacted ITV for further comment.

What happens on Love Island: The Reunion?

The reunion show is a chance for all the Islanders to catch up on life after the villa, and finalists usually get to meet their partners’ friends and family.

Those who made the final also sit down with the host for an interview on their post-villa life, while each one of the contestants – including the bombshells – are asked about what happened in the villa.

When does Love Island 2020 start in the summer?

While no date has been confirmed, it is thought the show will return in June for its summer series.

Applications for the summer show are now open – you can apply via the ITV Be On TV website here.

If you do wish to be on this year’s series, you’ll have to act fast – applications close on April 30, 2020.

Auditions are taking place between January 12 and April 30, and applicants must be aged 18 or over.