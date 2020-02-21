🔥When is the Love Island final and who will be crowned the 2020 winner? See the latest odds🔥

The first ever winter season of Love Island is drawing to a close, with ITV *finally* revealing the date of the finale.

Now that Mancunians Callum Jones and Molly Smith unceremoniously booted from the villa on Wednesday night, everything’s to play for.

So, when is the finale and who is likely to win the winter series?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is the Winter Love Island finale?

ITV2 have confirmed the Winter Love Island finale will take place on Sunday, February 23 at 9pm.

The final episode will be an extended version of the show clocking in at an hour and a half.

If the Winter season follows the tradition of the past few years, the last episode will see host Laura Whitmore enter the villa.

It is also expected the finale will address the passing of the show’s former presenter, Caroline Flack.

Sunday night’s show was cancelled and Monday night’s episode opened with a tribute to the presenter.

Who is expected to win the winter season?

With just eight Islanders left in the villa, it’s down to the wire for the remaining couples.

According to Ladbrokes, the latest odds place Luke Trotman and Siannese Fudge as the current favourites to win the £50,000 prize money.

They are followed closely by former favourites Finley Tapp and Paige Turley – who recently got a shoutout from her ex Lewis Capaldi at the 2020 Brit Awards – at 5/2.

Luke Mabbott and Demi Jones follow with 6/1, while couples Ched Evans and Jess Gale, and Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu both lag behind at 50/1.

When is Winter Love Island on TV?

After kicking off on Sunday, January 12, Winter Love Island has aired daily (except for Saturdays) for the past six weeks.

Episodes kick off at 9pm on ITV2.