🔥When is The Last of Us released on HBO, who's in the cast and what is the show about?🔥

HBO announced in March that it is transforming The Last of Us into a TV show.

First released on PlayStation 3, The Last of Us (TLOU) shot to critical acclaim thanks to its glorious characters, world-building and its emotionally-charged storyline, which sees Ellie and Joel trying to survive in a brutal post-apocalyptic America.

Joel is tasked with escorting Ellie to a group called the Fireflies – and it doesn’t take long to become heavily invested in the characters as their journey marches on.

Due to the game’s monumental popularity, it was remastered for the PlayStation 4 and a sequel – The Last of Us Part 2 – will be coming out on May 29, 2020.

Joel and Ellie’s story across America is brutal and heartbreaking (Naughty Dog)

Now that the TV show has been confirmed, it’s been reported that a planned film adaptation has been scrapped.

The TV formula would definitely suit the story far better, as each part of the game is separated by seasons and feels more episodic that way.

Cramming everything that happens in TLOU into a 120-minute film would certainly be doing the source material a disservice.

With that said, here’s everything we currently know about the TV show…

When is The Last of Us released on HBO?

The Last of Us series has only just been announced and confirmed that it’s in development, so it’s highly unlikely we will see it this year.

HBO teased that it was “coming soon”, so here’s hoping it arrives by 2021.

It makes sense that the game’s developers, Naughty Dog, would want to focus all of their efforts on getting The Last of Us Part 2 out of the way first, which is slated to be released on PlayStation 4 on May 29, 2020.

Who’s in the cast?

HBO have a hard task ahead of them to cast the right actors for the series, given the video game has amassed such a loyal and widespread following.

Indeed, a lot of fans already have a lot of ideas about who could play Joel and Ellie.

Hugh Jackman and Maisie Williams are definitely top contenders for fans

Kaitlyn Denver is being touted as the perfect actor for Ellie

Naughty Dog got in trouble with Ellen Paige over Ellie’s design, maybe they could fix this rift?

Suffice it to say, whoever gets cast for these roles Naughty Dog and HBO won’t be able to please everyone.

We think Joel could be played by Jeffery Dean Morgan in all his southern-drawl glory.

What is the plot and how will it differ to the video game?

There’s not much confirmed at all about this yet, apart from we know that it will be using the story of the first game as its focus.

To that end, Joel and Ellie will be featuring as the main characters, retracing the steps of the game.

In the game, the whole world (America) has been ravaged by an outbreak of a mutant cordyceps fungus which turns people into flesh-hungry zombies called Infected.

20 years after the outbreak which cripples the world, the game begins. The story follows Joel and Ellie, a young girl thought to be immune to the virus and hold a cure, as they make their way across the ravaged landscapes.

They encounter opportunistic and evil humans who just want to scavenge and take what other people have, and no small amount of infected, monstrously deformed creatures along the way.

While simplistic in its story, its emotional delivery is a veritable gut-punch in the game, offering up some of the most moving and powerful performances and cinematics in gaming history.

It’s been said that the TV show will follow the story of the game, if and how much that differs remains to be seen, hopefully, they’ll be able to properly recreate the same level of depth and emotion portrayed through the characters.

We do know that Ellie, who is revealed to be gay in the game, will remain so in this TV adaptation, as promised by one of the head writers of the show.

Key characters from the game have also been confirmed by Neil Druckmann in a Tweet, saying Riley, Tess, Marlene and ‘a few others’ will be in the show.

Is there a trailer?

Naughty Dog Teams Up With HBO To Release The Last Of Us Series

Sort of? All we’ve been given at the moment is this rather ominous symbol of the Fireflies, a group to whom Ellie must be delivered.

Once The Last of Us Part 2 releases on PS4, Naughty Dog will be able to focus their attention on the show, so don’t expect any more information to come out until June at the earliest.