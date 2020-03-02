🔥When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw? Time, TV channel, ball numbers, live stream and teams🔥

With Manchester City having claimed the first domestic trophy of the season in beating Aston Villa at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, attention shifts back to their defence of the FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s side face Sheffield Wednesday in the fifth round as teams fight for a place in the quarter-final and to be one step from their own trip to Wembley.

Arsenal begin the fifth round action on Monday night with a trip to League One Portsmouth, with all the ties being played midweek.

Here is all you need to know about the FA Cup draw…

When is it?

The draw will be live from Hillsborough on Wednesday, March 4 folloing the conclusion of Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City.

How to follow?

The draw, hosted by Mark Champman with Chris Waddle and Martin Keown drawing the ties, will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer.

Ball numbers

1 Sheffield Wednesday or Manchester City

2 Reading or Sheffield United

3 Chelsea or Liverpool

4 West Brom or Newcastle United

5 Liecester City or Birmingham City

6 Derby County or Manchester United

7 Tottenham or Norwich City

8 Portsmouth or Arsenal