🔥When is the FA Cup fifth round draw? Time, TV channel, numbers, dates and replay fixtures🔥

The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup takes place on Monday night, although we are a long way from knowing the final 16 teams in the competition.

Bournemouth host Arsenal in the fourth round of the tournament on Monday after the draw, before there are six replays to play next week.

Just nine teams are already confirmed to be in the fifth round of the competition ahead of the draw, including Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester City.

When is the FA Cup fifth round draw?

The draw takes place on Monday 27 January at around 7.15pm.

What TV channel is the FA Cup draw being shown on?

The draw will be shown on the One Show on BBC One.

FA Cup fifth round draw ball numbers

Manchester United Chelsea Southampton or Tottenham Hotspur Sheffield Wednesday AFC Bournemouth or Arsenal Northampton Town or Derby County Leicester City Sheffield United Reading or Cardiff City West Bromwich Albion Norwich City Coventry City or Birmingham City Manchester City Newcastle United or Oxford United Portsmouth Shrewsbury Town or Liverpool

When are the FA Cup fifth round fixtures?

The fifth round fixtures will be played in the week beginning Monday 2 March.

There will be no replays, with ties going into extra time and then penalties if needed.

Fourth round replays

Tuesday 4 February

Birmingham City vs Coventry City



Cardiff City vs Reading



Derby County vs Northampton Town



Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town



Oxford United vs Newcastle United

Wednesday 5 February

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

