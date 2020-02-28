🔥When is the Europa League draw? Last-16 date, time, teams, fixtures and live stream🔥

The 2019-20 Europa League knockout stage is firmly underway as we enter the last-16 stage.

It was a mixed night for teams from the Premier League as Arsenal were stunned in the dying moments of extra-time by Olympiacos, who progressed on away goals after drawing 2-2 on aggregate.

Manchester United enjoyed total domination as they crushed 10-man Club Brugge 5-0, with Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes among the scorers.

They will be joined by Wolves, who progress despite a 3-2 defeat on the night after a hat-trick from former West Ham striker Jonathan Calleri.

There are set to be some tantalising ties in store for the next stage; and with Champions League qualification on offer to the tournament winners, the Europa League is only growing in importance.

When is the draw?

The Europa League last-16 draw takes place at 12pm GMT on Friday, February 28, 2020 in Nyon, Switzerland.

Which teams will be in the draw?

Wolves (ENG)

Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR)

Getafe (ESP)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Copenhagen (DEN)

Basel (SUI)

Sevilla (ESP)

Olympiacos (GRE)

LASK (AUT)

Manchester United (ENG)

Inter Milan (ITA)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Salzburg (AUT)*

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Wolfsburg (GER)

Roma (ITA)

Rangers (SCO)

*Game to be played on Friday, February 28.

How to watch

TV channel: The draw will be televised live on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 12pm.

Live stream: You can follow the draw as it happens with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.

How will the draw work?

With no seeding or country protection, meaning any team can provisionally be drawn against one of their other 15 remaining sides (save for any restrictions announced ahead of the draw).

That means that Wolves and Man Utd could face off in the next round.

Fixture dates

The first legs will be played on Thursday 12 March, with the second legs to be held a week later on 19 March.

The draw for both the quarter-finals and semi-finals take place on 20 March.

9 April | Quarter-finals, first leg

16 April | Quarter-finals, second leg

30 April | Semi-finals, first leg

7 May | Semi-finals, second leg

27 May | Final

