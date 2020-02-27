🔥When is the Europa League draw for the last 16? Date, time, live stream, TV channel, fixtures and every team🔥

The 2019-20 Europa League knockout stage is underway, with one more matchday before we discover who has reached the last 16.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United will fancy their chances of reaching the next stage after sealing positive results on the continent last week.

Arsenal beat Olympiacos 1-0 in Piraeus to put themselves in control of their tie, while United’s 1-1 draw against Club Brugge means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are favourites to progress in the return leg at Old Trafford.

Whatever happens on Thursday night, there are set to be some tantalising ties in store for the next stage – and with Champions League qualification on offer to the tournament winners, the Europa League is only growing in importance.

When is the draw?

The Europa League last-16 draw takes place at 12pm GMT on Friday, 28 February, 2020 in Nyon, Switzerland.

Which teams will be in the draw?

Wolves (ENG) / Espanyol (ESP)

Sporting CP (POR) / Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR)

Getafe (ESP) / Ajax (NED)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) / Porto (POR)

Copenhagen (DEN) / Celtic (SCO)

APOEL (CYP) / Basel (SUI)

CFR Cluj (ROU) / Sevilla (ESP)

Olympiacos (GRE) / Arsenal (ENG)

AZ Alkmaar (NED) / LASK (AUT)

Club Brugge (BEL) / Manchester United (ENG)

Ludogorets (BUL) / Inter Milan (ITA)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Salzburg (AUT)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) / Benfica (POR)

Wolfsburg (GER) / Malmo (SWE)

AS Roma (ITA) / Gent (BEL)

Rangers (SCO)

How to watch

TV channel: The draw will be televised live on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 12pm.

Live stream: You can follow the draw as it happens with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.

How will the draw work?

With no seeding or country protection, meaning any team can provisionally be drawn against one of their other 15 remaining sides (save for any restrictions announced ahead of the draw).

That means that should Arsenal and Man Utd both progress, they could face off in the next round.

Fixture dates

The first legs will be played on Thursday 12 March, with the second legs to be held a week later on 19 March.

The draw for both the quarter-finals and semi-finals take place on 20 March.

9 April | Quarter-finals, first leg

16 April | Quarter-finals, second leg

30 April | Semi-finals, first leg

7 May | Semi-finals, second leg

27 May | Final

