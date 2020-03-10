🔥When is the Champions League draw for the quarter-final? Date, time, how to watch and when the fixtures are🔥

The Uefa Champions League round-of-16 is nearing completion, and we will soon know which teams will be facing each other in the quarter-finals.

The competition will lose a number of high-profile clubs of the coming days, but the quarter-finals are sure to offer up some mouthwatering fixtures.

Ahead of the draw, here’s what you need to know…

When is the draw?

The Champions League quarter-final draw takes place at 11am GMT on Friday, 20 March, 2020.

How to watch

TV channel: The draw will be televised live on BT Sport 1.

Live stream: You can follow the draw as it happens with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.

Who will we see in the quarter-finals?

Here are the remaining fixtures:

March 10:

RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur (1-0)

Valencia vs Atalanta (1-4)

March 11

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid (0-1)

Paris Saint Germain vs Borussia Dortmund (1-2)

March 17

Juventus vs Lyon (0-1)

Manchester City vs Real Madrid (2-1)

March 18

Barcelona vs Napoli (1-1)

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea (3-0)

How will the draw work?

There will no longer be any seeding restrictions, meaning previous form now becomes irrelevant for home and away legs.

There also won’t be any country-based restrictions, meaning teams from the same division can be drawn against each other.

Each club will be placed within a specific bracket and will also therefore know who they may face in the semi-finals should they progress.

Quarter-final fixture dates

The first legs will be played over two days early next month, with games on April 7 and 8.

The second legs will be played just a week later, with games on April 14 and 15.

All games will kick-off at 8pm GMT.

Semi-final fixture dates

We will also see semi-final action in April, with the first leg matches set to set place on the 28th/29th and second legs on 5th/6th April.

Final fixture date

The final will be played on Saturday, 30 May in Istanbul.