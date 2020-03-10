🔥When is the Champions League draw for the quarter-final? Date, time, how to watch and when the fixtures are🔥
The Uefa Champions League round-of-16 is nearing completion, and we will soon know which teams will be facing each other in the quarter-finals.
The competition will lose a number of high-profile clubs of the coming days, but the quarter-finals are sure to offer up some mouthwatering fixtures.
Ahead of the draw, here’s what you need to know…
When is the draw?
The Champions League quarter-final draw takes place at 11am GMT on Friday, 20 March, 2020.
How to watch
TV channel: The draw will be televised live on BT Sport 1.
Live stream: You can follow the draw as it happens with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.
Who will we see in the quarter-finals?
Here are the remaining fixtures:
March 10:
RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur (1-0)
Valencia vs Atalanta (1-4)
March 11
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid (0-1)
Paris Saint Germain vs Borussia Dortmund (1-2)
March 17
Juventus vs Lyon (0-1)
Manchester City vs Real Madrid (2-1)
March 18
Barcelona vs Napoli (1-1)
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea (3-0)
How will the draw work?
There will no longer be any seeding restrictions, meaning previous form now becomes irrelevant for home and away legs.
There also won’t be any country-based restrictions, meaning teams from the same division can be drawn against each other.
Each club will be placed within a specific bracket and will also therefore know who they may face in the semi-finals should they progress.
Quarter-final fixture dates
The first legs will be played over two days early next month, with games on April 7 and 8.
The second legs will be played just a week later, with games on April 14 and 15.
All games will kick-off at 8pm GMT.
Semi-final fixture dates
We will also see semi-final action in April, with the first leg matches set to set place on the 28th/29th and second legs on 5th/6th April.
Final fixture date
The final will be played on Saturday, 30 May in Istanbul.