🔥When is Sport Relief 2020, which celebrities are doing the Namibia trek and how can I donate?🔥

Comic Relief’s biennial charity event Sport Relief is back and plenty of our favourite stars will be taking on challenges in the name of charity.

The competition brings together the worlds of sport and entertainment to raise awareness and fundraise for mental health services.

The first Sport Relief was first broadcast in 2002.

It takes place in-between the regular programming. However, after 7pm BBC One’s schedule is suspended in favour of a live telethon.

Sports personalities and celebs band together to raise funds for mental health services (Getty Images)

What date is Sport Relief this year?

This year, Sport Relief falls on Friday March 13, 2020 – but there are plenty of events in the lead up to the big day (which are listed below).

The television show will kick off on BBC One at 7pm.

Why was the celebrity trek moved from Mongolia to Namibia?

Sport Relief: The Heat Is On is taking place between February 24 and 27.

While you can expect regular updates on how they’re getting on via social media, a BBC One documentary featuring all the details fundraiser will be shown in the run up to the main Sport Relief day.

The trek was set to take place in Mongolia. However, due to concerns about coronavirus in neighbouring China it has been moved to Namibia.

Which celebrities are taking part?

Frankie Bridge, Karim Zeroual, Louise Minchin, Nick Grimshaw, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Rob Rinder and Samantha Womack will be taking part in the challenge.

They will undertake a gruelling four-day, 100-mile expedition across the Namibian Desert.

The adventurous celebrities will attempt the crossing using foot, bike, and ski.

Temperatures can reach to a sweltering 35 degrees Celsius at this time of year.

What other events are taking place this year?

As well as celebrity challenges, schools up and down the country will be getting involved in fundraising.

The charity is also offering the chance to win a visit from Olympic gold medallist, Max Whitlock. Information can be found on the Sport Relief website and the deadline is Friday, February 28.

How can I donate?

You can donate by visiting Sport Relief’s official website.

There’s also a list of fundraising events available, should you wish to take part.