🔥When is Soul released in the UK, what's the new Disney Pixar film about and is there a trailer?🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The film industry is in flux at the moment, but there’s still plenty of new movies to get excited about on the horizon.

Soul, the new animation from Disney Pixar, is shaping up to be one of the most heartwarming family-friendly movies to look out for later this year – something we could all use at the moment.

Pixar has had a difficult 2020 so far, after releasing the critically acclaimed, but commercially unsuccessful animation Onward. The film has taken more than £81m ($100m) worldwide off the back of a £103m ($135m) budget.

But Soul is looking like one of the most original and unorthodox mainstream films of the year, and could be the one to get the studio back on track – this is everything you need to know about the new film.

What is the new Disney Pixar film about?

Soul mates: Characters 22 and Joe Gardner in the new film (Pixar)

Set in New York, the film follows jaded teacher and musician Joe Gardner, who dreams of playing at the Blue Note jazz club. After falling down a manhole, he becomes a spirit and enters a surreal new world. There, he connects with another lost soul and reevaluates the things important to him in life.

The film has been a long time coming. The concept behind the film was first discussed at Pixar more than 23 years ago. Director Pete Docter spoke about being inspired by the birth of his child in the 90s, saying: “It started with my son—he’s 23 now—but the instant he was born, he already had a personality… it was pretty clear that we’re all born with a very unique, specific sense of who we are.”

What did we learn from the trailer?

Soul – Trailer

While the project was under wraps for a long time, the first clip for the film was released in November, giving fans an intriguing glimpse of the new movie. In the clip, protagonist Joe Gardner moves around a bustling New York City. After suffering an accident, he’s transported to the Great Before – a place where souls are given their personalities before joining with physical bodies on Earth. It’s here that he meets Soul 22, a disenchanted character who takes some convincing to enter the real world.

The trailer touches on some of the film’s heavy themes, and the clip pulls at the heart strings as only Pixar can – bring the tissues, this one could get emotional.

Who’s in the cast?

Soul man: Jamie Foxx is on board as the voice of Joe (Getty Images for BET)

Jamie Foxx is leading the cast, providing the voice for Joe. It’s his first vocal performance since voicing the part of Nico in Rio 2 back in 2013.

Tina Fey provides the voice for Soul 22, while Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, and Daveed Diggs also make up the vocal cast.

Docter co-directs the movie with Kemp Powers. Docter previously helmed the Pixar classics Monsters, Inc., Up and Inside Out.

Jon Batiste has written original music for the film, while Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails produce the score.

When is Soul released in the UK?

While there’s been a whole raft of film postponements due to coronavirus fears, the film is currently still due to be released on June 19.