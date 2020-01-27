🔥When is Peaky Blinders season 6 on TV? What’s going to happen?🔥

The Peaky Blinders season five finale gave us a surprisingly open-ended finish as Tommy Shelby’s plans fell to pieces at the last moment. And now we’re waiting impatiently for season six…

There are a lot of questions on every fan’s lips, but none more so than “how long do we have to wait until we get ore Peaky in our lives!!??”

If you’re missing the Brummie bad boys (and girls) and can’t wait for your next fix of Birmingham gangster action, we’ve collated all the latest information on the new series for you.

Keep reading to find out what’s happening next…

When is Peaky Blinders back on the TV for season 6?

In July 2019, Knight revealed that he had already begun writing series six, and in September he confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the scripts were still a work in progress.

By December, he’d finished writing the new series. “I’ve just finished writing series six and it’s the best yet, but we always say that,” he revealed to the BBC.

And in January 2020, series director Anthony Byrne confirmed on Instagram that the series had gone into pre-production.

Previously, there has been a wait of a year or two between series: Peaky Blinders launched in 2013 and returned in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Our bet is we’ll see a return of Peaky Blinders to TV in the UK in late 2020, or perhaps spring 2021.

What will happen in Peaky Blinders series 6?

Details have yet to emerge, but the series five finale certainly left us with many questions!

What will Tommy Shelby do now – and is this the end of his campaign to bring Oswald Mosley down from the inside? What will be the fallout? Will Tommy stand openly against the fascist leader?

Will Finn take responsibility for leaking details of the plan to assassinate Oswald Mosley? What will happen to Billy Grade (Emmett J Scanlan)? What will Arthur do now he’s lost Linda? Is Polly really 100% done with Shelby Company Ltd, and how will she react to the death of her fiancé Aberama Gold?

We are also wondering whether Steven Knight will pick things up straight after the events of series five, or whether he’ll skip forwards a few years before beginning series six.

Who is in the cast for season 6?

Casting has yet to be confirmed for the next season, but we’re pretty confident that Cillian Murphy will return as Tommy Shelby (it wouldn’t really be the same show without him!)

He is likely to be joined by Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby), Harry Kirton (Finn Shelby) and Sophie Rundle (Ada Thorne).

Despite Aunt Polly’s resignation from the company, we’d be surprised if Helen McCrory didn’t make a return. We might also expect to see Tommy’s second wife Lizzie Shelby (Natasha O’Keeffe), even though she wasn’t his biggest fan at the end of series five.

But has Arthur’s wife Linda Shelby (Kate Phillips) gone for good? And has Gina Gray (Anya Taylor-Joy) persuaded Michael Gray (Finn Cole) to strike out on his own?

Then there’s Charlie Murphy (trade union leader Jessie Eden), Ned Dennehy (Uncle Charlie), Ian Peck (Curly), Packy Lee (Johnny Dogs) and Benjamin Zephaniah (street preacher Jeremiah Jesus).

Sam Claflin may reappear as fascist politician Oswald Mosley, though after the chaos of the series finale his relationship with Tommy will have changed significantly. And will Brian Gleeson return as Billy Boys leader Jimmy McCavern?

The reappearance of Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy) also raises the possibility of a comeback in series six.

But will we also get any big-name guest stars joining the show? Watch this space…

Is season 6 the last series of Peaky Blinders?

Fans can actually expect a sixth and seventh series of Peaky Blinders – as confirmed by writer Steven Knight after the programme won a BAFTA for Best Drama Series.

“My ambition is to make it a story of a family between two wars,” he explained, “So I’ve wanted to end it with the first air raid siren in Birmingham in 1939. It’ll take three more series to reach that point” – i.e. series five, six and seven.

That means series six and seven will need to cover the ’30s all the way up to 1939.

But even after series seven, that may not be the last we see of Peaky Blinders.

Knight previously raised the idea of a World War Two spin-off series, and there have long been rumours of a Peaky Blinders feature film.