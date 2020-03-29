🔥When is Ozark season 4 coming to Netflix?🔥

Ozark – Credit: Jessica Miglio/Netflix After how Ozark season 3’s finale went down, the biggest question on every fan’s lips is “Is there going to be a season 4? If yes, then when?” We have got some clues!Ozark season 3 made fans wait for a whole 18 months and while I can’t really say that the wait was worth it, season 3 was definitely the best season of the show so far! The crime drama starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Julia Garner, Skylar Gaertner, and Janet McTeer packed the same punch fans fell in love with but this time around, not to give away spoilers, it was better.Now, after THAT finale and basically how the story went in this latest season, another season of Ozark on Netflix is pretty much inevitable. Even though the streaming site is yet to officially renew the show for its fourth installment, we are pretty sure it’s just a matter of time until the announcement is made. Netflix usually takes about a month to renew shows so fans can expect Ozark‘s fate to be revealed by the end of April.As far as the release date of the show is concerned, Ozark‘s first season was released in July 2017, followed by season 2 in August 2018 and the recently released season 3 in March 2020. Observing the pattern, we’re guessing fans will have to wait at least another year to see the Byrde back in action. That is if Netflix doesn’t push back its production due to COVID-19, which it most probably will.But, worry not. Season 4 is definitely on cards. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year, showrunner Chris Mundy revealed that they have planned Ozark to have at least five seasons. Plus, the show has a pretty decent fan base, amassing great viewership numbers. Why would Netflix cancel a Jason Bateman gem? We hardly doubt that!Ozark definitely has a lot more up its sleeve and we’d love to explore all-new adventures. Are you rooting for season 4 like us? Watch this space for more show updates.Ozark season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.