🔥When is Our Girl back on TV? Cast, trailer and plot for Michelle Keegan drama🔥

Across three series – and multiple tours, romances and shock deaths – Our Girl has developed a loyal fan following, first with Lacey Turner’s Private Molly Dawes and now with Michelle Keegan’s Sergeant Georgie Lane. After series set in Nepal, Bangladesh, Nigeria and Kenya, the drama’s return sees Georgie face up to painful memories as she returns to Afghanistan.

Here’s everything we know so far about Our Girl’s return to screens:

When is Our Girl back on TV?

There is no air date for Our Girl series four just yet, but we know the six new episodes will broadcast on BBC1 at some point in 2020.

Filming on the new series wrapped at the end of July 2019, with Keegan marking the occasion with a celebratory boomerang and a shout out to the hard-working cast and crew:

Who is in the cast of Our Girl series four?

Michelle Keegan has been confirmed to return for the new series of Our Girl, reprising her role as Georgie Lane who has now been promoted to Sergeant. It has been confirmed that series four will be Keegan’s last in the role.

There are some new faces joining the cast, too. Nico Mirallegro (Rillington Pace), has come on board, as has EastEnders’ Danny-Boy Hatchard (below) who will be playing Private Rhett ‘Cheese’ Charlton.

Hatchard – best known as Lee Carter in the BBC soap – said: “I’m buzzing to be joining the iconic 2 Section. Our Girl has always done a fantastic job representing our British troops, so I can’t wait to help tell more really cool stories.”

Will Attenborough (The Hollow Crown), Kaine Zajaz (Informer), Amy-Leigh Hickman (EastEnders), Josh Bowman (Revenge), Nabil Elouahabi (The Night Of), Nebras Jamali (The Looming Tower) and Badria Timini (Unforgotten) have also all signed up for series four.

They will line up alongside returning 2 Section stars Rolan Bell (who plays Kingy), Ben Batt (Blue), Mark Armstrong (Spanner), Jack Parry-Jones (Jackson), Sean Ward (Fingers), Sean Sagar (Monk) and Dominic Jephcott who returns as the new Brigadier.

But you’ll note there are some key figures missing from that list – namely, Maisie and Rab (played by Shalom Brune-Franklin and Harki Bhambra) and Captain James (Ben Aldridge) who went from Georgie’s friend to love interest in the drama’s third series and was last seen leaping off a cliff edge alongside the rest of 2 Section.

Why isn’t Ben Aldridge in Our Girl series four?

Michelle Keegan and Ben Aldridge in Our Girl

There’s no official line on why Aldridge is not reprising his role after playing Captain James for three series – and maintaining the one link between Molly Dawes and Georgie Lane. But perhaps it has something to do with the role he’s landed in upcoming US TV series Pennyworth? The new show – which will tell the origin story of Batman’s butler Alfred – co-stars Paloma Faith and Polly Walker and was filmed between October 2018 and May 2019.

Where will Our Girl series four take place? Where is it filmed?

The new series is split between Georgie’s home town of Manchester and Afghanistan where 2 Section are touring. Filming began in May 2019 and is taking place in South Africa.

What happens in Our Girl series four?

Series four finds Georgie living back in Manchester with her family and in a more positive place – now a Sergeant, she’s training a bunch of medics and decides not to join her friends in 2 Section on their upcoming deployment to Afghanistan.

But that decision comes into question when a night on the town results in a near-fatal accident, helping Georgie come to realise that the painful memories of losing her fiancé Elvis to a Taliban attack are behind her decision not to return to Afghanistan. Ultimately, she realises she must go back and face her own fears.

Is there a trailer for Our Girl series four?

Not yet – but in the meantime here’s a smiley snap of some of the cast on set…

Will series four be the last series of Our Girl?

There’s no word yet on whether Our Girl will return for a fifth series. Given the scope of the show, the shoots are always long and gruelling – but the drama remains popular on BBC1 with a dedicated fan base.

Despite the lack of confirmation, it has been reported that I’m A Celeb winner and former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa could be replacing Michelle Keegan in the lead role.