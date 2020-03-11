ON MY BLOCK – Credit: Gilles Mingasson/Netflix Assuming Netflix renews the series for another season, we can expect the On My Block season 4 release date to be in March 2021. No spoilers!On My Block season 3 just premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, March 11. Of course, fans are binge-watching the eight-episode season, which was two episodes fewer than previous seasons, and need to know when On My Block season 4 is coming to Netflix.Unfortunately, Netflix has not announced the season 4 renewal just yet. Generally, Netflix waits a month or so from the release date until they announce the renewal. That’s what happened with On My Block season 3.I have a lot of hope On My Block will be renewed for a fourth season at Netflix. There are a few things that were settled in that cliffhanger, so I can see this show possibly ending if Netflix doesn’t get the necessary viewers that the show needs, and I’ll leave it at that. Remember, no spoilers!I don’t think the streaming network would cancel this series after the third season. Yes, other Netflix shows have ended after season 3, but those shows weren’t this show. There’s something special about this show, and Netflix shouldn’t end that magic yet.Overall, I think Netflix will renew On My Block for season 4. This show remains one of the most popular teen shows on Netflix, and it’s really good. Those are two important factors to the streaming network.Assuming On My Block is renewed for a fourth season at Netflix, we can expect to see the new season in March 2021. Every season of the series has been released in March. The first season premiered on March 16, 2018. The second season premiered on March 29, 2019, and we just saw the new season premiere on March 11.That’s the best prediction we can make this early on. I would be surprised, based on the success of the show, if Netflix released the new episodes at another time of the year. This show has been a consistent hit for the streaming network in March for the last two, and now three, years.While we wait to hear the renewal news, expect the new season to be released in March 2021.We’ll let you know any information about the future of the series, including the renewal news and release date for On My Block season 4 when we find out. Stay tuned for more news about the upcoming season.