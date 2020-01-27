From Narcos to Drug Lords and El Chapo, the drugs trade has provided rich source material for a string of recent acclaimed dramas.

Channel 4 first aired the three-part documentary in 2018, but it’s being rereleased in 2020. It follows former special forces sergeant Jason Fox, star of SAS: Who Dares Wins, delves deep into the shadowy world of Latin America’s most infamous real-life cartels.

Here’s everything you need to know about Meet the Drug Lords: Inside the Real Narcos.

The best documentaries to watch on Netflix

Channel 4’s Sex Clinic: What’s it like to be an artist in residence at a sex clinic?

When is Meet the Drug Lords: Inside the Real Narcos on TV?

The second episode of the three-part series will air on Monday 27th January at 11pm on Channel 4.

Who is Jason Fox?

Ex-marine Jason “Foxy” Fox, 42, is probably best known for starring alongside Ant Middleton on Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, in which a team of former special forces officers oversee ordinary civilians attempting to complete the SAS selection process.

During his career in the Special Forces, Fox hunted down drug lords – but Meet the Drug Lords sees an unarmed Fox meet members of the Sinaloa cartel, attempting to understand the inner-workings behind their billion-dollar operation.

We stepped into some of the most dangerous places in the world to uncover the Real Narcos, discover what we found on August 2 ???? @Channel4 #Druglords pic.twitter.com/vQjOKkEQtD — Jason Fox (@jason_carl_fox) July 22, 2018

What is Meet the Drug Lords: Inside the Real Narcos about?

Be warned: Channel 4’s Meet the Drug Lords… is not for the squeamish. The final scene in episode one features a murder scene, where a corpse has been dismembered and left out on the street as a public warning. Even for presenter Fox, a former special forces soldier, it makes for shocking and gruesome viewing.

Earlier in the episode, “Foxy” ingratiates himself with insiders of the Mexican drug trade, in particular members of the all-powerful Sinaloa cartel.

Fox also meets ‘Wolf boy’, trained from the age of 12 as a child assassin and who worked for the cartel until he turned himself in to the police, upon learning that the cartel had plans to kill him.

Highly influential and powerful, the Sinaloa cartel has revenues of $33 billion a year, and seems to wield power over both the government and law enforcement: “From what I’ve seen, Mexico won’t be winning the war on drugs any time soon,” Fox concludes.