🔥When is Marvel's Black Widow released in the UK, what's the trailer and who's in the cast with David Harbour?🔥

UPDATE: Black Widow’s release date has been postponed by Marvel following the coronavirus outbreak. Further details have yet to be announced.

Natasha Romanoff is finally getting her time in the spotlight with the much-anticipated Black Widow set to hit cinemas soon.

Scarlett Johansson’s Romanoff has been a mainstay of the MCU since she first appeared in the Avengers way back in 2012, and fans have been calling for her to get her own prequel movie for years following on from the success of other solo films in the franchise – with Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther and Captain Marvel all having had their moment.

With talk of a possible standalone film circling since around 2010, Romanoff has the honour of launching Phase 4 of the franchise with her first solo outing.

Here’s everything you need to know about Black Widow.

Black Widow UK release date

Fans have a few months to wait until they can watch Black Widow, with the release date in the UK slated to be May 1.

What’s in the trailer?

Black Widow trailer

Two trailers have now been released, with the first opening with flashbacks to Romanoff’s early days in the MCU.

She can be heard saying: “I used to have nothing, and then I got this job, this family. But nothing lasts forever.” She then appears to go on the run – from what exactly, we’re not sure.

Romanoff later says: “I’ve lived a lot of lives but I’m done running from my past.” She also fights with her “sister”, Yelana Belova.

There are also meetings with Melina Vostokoff and Alexei Vostokoff, with Romanoff later staging some sort of family reunion, meaning the foursome can work together on a new and unspecified threat.

The latest trailer, released on January 14, delves deeper into Romanoff’s past as she confirms she’s on the run, and we see more of her family members.

“I was trying to do something good,” she tells Belova. “Be more than just a trained killer.”

And while it’s only teased towards the end of the trailer, we’re finally introduced to a new masked MCU villain: the trained mercenary Taskmaster, who is able to mimic Black Widow’s moves.

Who’s in the cast?

Along with Johansson, who also acts as an executive producer on the film, Little Women star Florence Pugh stars as Romanoff’s “sister” Belova.

Rachel Weisz and Stranger Things’ David Harbour star as superhero family members Melina Vostokoff and Alexei Vostokoff.

Cate Shortland, known for her work on Lore and Berlin Syndrome, directs.

Intriguingly, Robert Downey Jr has been heavily rumoured to reprise his role as the much-loved Tony Stark/Iron Man.

While Iron Man did indeed die in Avengers: Endgame (as did Romanoff), Black Widow is reportedly set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, so this casting could make sense.

Wiliam Hurt will appear as Thaddeus Ross and O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) will star as Mason, according to IMDB.