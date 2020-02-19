🔥When is Locke and Key season 2 coming to Netflix?🔥

LOCKE & KEY – Credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix Locke and Key has not been renewed for season 2 yet, but we’re hopeful! If the show is renewed, Locke and Key season 2 will likely be added to Netflix next spring.Locke and Key premiered on Netflix on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, and overnight, the Netflix original series became a huge hit! This is one the best and most magical shows to come to the streaming service in a while, and fans, of course, are interested in finding out what will happen in the new season.Unfortunately, Netflix has not renewed the series for season 2 yet, but don’t worry. It’s still really early. Netflix usually waits about a month to make a decision on its shows.The buzz is still there right now, and that’s a good thing. You can always try to convince your family and friends to watch this new series, as well, and that will help convince Netflix to renew this series for season 2. If enough viewers don’t watch, Netflix will likely cancel the show.Based on the response to the series, I’d say Netflix will have to renew this show for season 2, but crazier things have happened. We need everyone, and I mean EVERYONE, to watch this show right now, so Netflix will renew it for season 2.Assuming Locke and Key is renewed for season 2 at Netflix, we’re probably going to have to wait quite a while before we see the new season.According to a report from Collider, Carlton Cuse, an executive producer of the series, said they are already working on and writing season 2 right now. Netflix does that with many of their shows, but it’s a good sign that Netflix feels there is at least potential with this story.Because they have a jump on season 2 now, the gap will be considerably shorter than if they started writing the season after the renewal is announced.If production starts relatively quickly after the renewal, like sometime this spring or summer, there’s a good chance we could see Locke and Key season 2 by the spring of 2021.This show has a lot of moving pieces with the CGI, but it’s not that big of a production compared to some of Netflix’s other shows. That should reduce the gap between seasons.The first season was filmed between February and July 2019, according to IATSE 873. We have to imagine production on the second season takes about that long. Then, we have to expect a four to six-month gap following the release of the season. At the earliest, we’re looking at spring 2021, and it could even be summer or even fall 2021 if production doesn’t start soon or if they want to take a little more time to perfect the new season.I’m hoping we can see Locke and Key season 2 by the spring of 2021. We’ll be sure to share more information about the release date of the new season as soon as we find out.