🔥When is Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer on Channel 4 and who's in the lineup?🔥

Stars from across the worlds of acting, comedy and entertainment will step into the kitchen to do their bit in the fight against cancer later this year.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer is returning to our screens and with a diverse line-up of names, it’s sure to be another hilarious series.

Love Island’s Ovie Soko will be donning his apron and attempting some bakes and he will be joined by the likes of TV judge Rob Rinder, Louis Theroux and actor Richard Dreyfuss.

Over five weeks, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will judge each bake as hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig provide tea and sympathy for those whose bakes don’t get quite as well as they’d hoped.

Here’s all you need to know about The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer…

When does Celebrity Bake Off start on Channel 4?

The show starts at 8pm on Tuesday 10th March, and will be shown on Channel 4.

Who’s in this year’s line-up?

There’s a huge variety of names appearing on the show this year, and as well as Dreyfuss, Theroux, Soko and Rinder, there will be British tennis number one Johanna Konta, Carol Vorderman and Queer Eye’s Tan France.

Alongside them will be James Blunt, Caroline Quentin, Alex Jones, Scarlett Moffatt, comedian Mo Gilligan, Kelly Brook, Alison Hammond, Patsy Palmer, Joe Sugg, Joel Dommett, James Buckley, Russell Howard and Jenny Eclair.

Episode 1 – Jenny Eclair, Louis Theroux, Ovie Soko, & Russell Howard

Episode 2 – James Buckley, Patsy Palmer, Richard Dreyfuss, Scarlett Moffatt,

Episode 3 – Caroline Quentin, Joel Dommett, Johanna Konta, Tan France

Episode 4 – Alex Jones, Alison Hammond, James Blunt, Joe Sugg,

Episode 5 – Carol Vorderman, Kelly Brook, Mo Gilligan, Rob Rinder

How much of the money raised goes to Stand Up To Cancer?

Channel 4 says that 100% of your donations will go to Cancer Research UK in support of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

You can donate at channel4.com/su2c or sign up to fundraise at standuptocancer.org.uk.

Since its launch in the UK in 2012, Stand Up To Cancer has raised over £62 million to date funding 52 clinical trials and projects involving 11,000 cancer patients across the country.

What other events and shows are taking place for the charity?

There’s a whole host events that have taken place, or will be taking place, in support of Stand Up To Cancer.

Indie band White Lies headlined a huge gig at the Union Chapel on February 11, and were joined by Maisie Peters, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Aaron Smith, Kitt Philippa and Maricka Hackman,.

Celebrity Gogglebox was also shown in aid of the charity, featuring Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith and Jack Whitehall and a celebrity edition of flirty dancing aired in December.