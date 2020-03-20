🔥When is Good Karma Hospital on ITV and who's in the season 3 cast?🔥

Hospital drama The Good Karma hospital has returned to our TV screens for a much-anticipated third season.

Set in a coastal town in tropical Kerala and filmed in Sri Lanka, the ITV drama tells the story of British-Asian doctor Ruby Walker (Amrita Acharia), who has left the UK to work at the run-down eponymous hospital.

Also starring Amanda Redman and Neil Morrisey in leading roles, the Dan Sefton-penned hit was much enjoyed among viewers in its first two seasons and fans are overjoyed to see its return.

Here’s all you need to know about the return of The Good Karma Hospital.

The show has returned for a much anticipated third season (CHRIS BURGESS / ITV)

When is The Good Karma Hospital on TV?

Series three made its return in the much coveted 8pm Sunday night slot on ITV on March 15.

The six-episode series was meant to air last year, but its launch was held back until 2020.

Each episode lasts around an hour.

Who is in the cast of The Good Karma Hospital?

Ex-Game of Thrones star Acharia takes on the lead role of Ruby Walker, a disillusioned junior doctor who left the UK hoping for a fresh start.

Alongside Acharia is Amanda Redman, who plays eccentric English expat Dr Lydia Fonseca, who is running the hospital.

The Sri-Lankan filmed programme also stars Neil Morrissey as Greg McConnell, James Floyd as Dr Gabriel Varma and Darshan Jariwala as Dr Ram Nair among its cast.

Nimmi Harasgama (Mari Rodriguez), Philip Jackson (Paul Smart) and Sagar Radia (AJ Nair) all star.

Where is The Good Karma Hospital filmed?

(Amanda Redman and Neil Morrissey star (ITV)

The show is filmed in Sri Lanka, but set in a coastal town in tropical Kerala, southern India.

Predominantly, it is shot in the town of Unawatuna, but other filming also takes place a the Thiranagama Golden Beach Restaurant and other areas in the Galle District.

What is season three of The Good Karma Hospital about?

The medical drama focuses on Ruby Walker’s life at the run-down and overworked The Good Karma Hospital in Kerala. Disillusioned with life in the UK, in series one she packed her bags and left for India where she met the eccentric English expat, Dr Lydia Fonseca.

Series three returns viewers to the action at the eponymous hospital, with Ruby returning after months away with her family.

ITV says: “The Good Karma Hospital series three finds our tropical Indian hospital busy as ever, with several big new arrivals causing a stir.”

“Dr Ruby Walker faces a tricky dilemma over where her home lies – with her newfound Indian family, or at the bustling hospital? It’s made all the more difficult by her simmering relationship with Dr Gabriel Varma.

“The series goes to darker places than ever before, but it is through the bonds of family and friendship – rekindled and strengthened over the series – that the team weather their biggest challenges yet.”