🔥When is Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 starting and what changes could be on the horizon?🔥

Fortnite‘s next major update finally has a date, having been pushed back several times by Epic Games.

Chapter 2’s debut season has already run much longer than previous ones and is looking as though it will last around four months as opposed to the expected 10 weeks.

Fans are starting to get impatient and thoughts are turning to what we can expect next.

So when is Season 2 starting and what changes could be on the horizon?

When is Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 starting?

Chapter 2 – Season 2 of Fortnite will start on Thursday 20 February.

Epic Games has not obliquely explained the reason behind the delay but in a post on their website, they say that starting with the 11.50 update in early February, Fortnite will be moved to Unreal Engine’s Chaos physics engines.

The post continued: ‘At launch, the goal is to ensure that Fortnite still feels like Fortnite. Along the way there will be some bumps, so we’re starting tests with a small group of players. We’ll also closely monitor feedback and make improvements over time.’

What changes might there be in Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2?

Epic has played their cards close to their chest, merely teasing the changes that might come in the new season.

Their website post read: ‘Chapter 2 Season 2 will feature [redacted] with multiple [redacted]. We can’t brief you on all of next Season’s secrets just yet…’

However, they did confirm there will be additional Overtime Challenges and a new-two week event happening soon.

In the meantime, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled on their social channels for any updates.

It is not known what changes could come in for Season 2 although Tim Sweeney sent a cryptic tweet in December about whether or not Fortnite can be considered a game or platform, which got fans’ imaginations running wild.

The Epic Games founder and CEO tweeted in December: ‘Fortnite is a game. But please ask that question again in 12 months.’

He later hinted that he was referring to a potential plan to create more powerful Fornite Creative tools, saying: ‘Nothing hifalutin. Just more powerful Fortnite Creative tools so that creators outside of Epic can do the kinds of things with the game that only we can do right now.’

Fortnite is a game. But please ask that question again in 12 months. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) December 26, 2019

So, could they introduce the ability for players to create their own game modes? This would potentially allow gamers to develop their own games outside of the base Fornite experience, which would be a huge development.

It’s also expected the graphics and animations will be vastly improved with the move to Physics Machine.

Fortnite is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

