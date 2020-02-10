🔥When is Cheltenham Festival 2020? Dates, tickets, preview, TV channel, live stream and more🔥

The eyes of the sporting world will once again be on Prestbury Park as the 2020 Cheltenham Festival showcases the very best of National Hunt racing.

The sport’s most important meeting features 28 races including some of the most prestigious in the game, culminating in the blue-riband Gold Cup.

A host of superstars, both equine and human, will go head-to-head across four-days of racing, with the Champion Hurdle, Queen Mother Champion Chase and Stayers’ Hurdle among the other headline contests.

Here is everything you need to know about the Greatest Show on Turf…​

When is the Cheltenham Festival?

This year’s Cheltenham Festival gets underway on Tuesday, March 10 and runs for four days, culminating in Gold Cup day on Friday, March 13.

There are seven races on the card each day, the first being sent off at 1:30pm GMT and the last at 5:30pm GMT.

How can I follow the Festival?

The meeting will be shown in its entirety on Racing TV via paid subscription, while ITV will show the majority of races on terrestrial television, including the feature contests, and also air their preview Opening Show each morning of the Festival.

Online viewers can stream the Festival live on the ITV website or through the ITV Player app. You can also follow every race LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are available on general sale here. Prices vary across different days of the meeting, with a range of tickets available for each day, providing access to different areas of the racecourse.

For those wishing to attend several days of the meeting, there are also annual memberships available, which grant entry to a host of other race days.

​Markets are already available on all 28 races at the Festival, as well as various categories such as top trainer and jockey.

Cheltenham Gold Cup market (as of 10/02/19)

Al Boum Photo – 7/2

Santini – 5/1

Delta Work – 6/1

Kemboy – 7/1

Lostintranslation – 7/1

Clan Des Obeaux – 8/1

Native River – 12/1

Presenting Percy – 14/1