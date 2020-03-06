🔥When is Castlevania season 4 coming to Netflix?🔥

Castlevania — Courtesy of Netflix — Acquired via Netflix Media Center Now that Castlevania is finally back, the question is whether it will be renewed for a fourth season? If so, how long will we have to wait for it?Castlevania season 3 is finally here after fans waited almost two years for new episodes to hit Netflix. While it’s not the longest wait for a Netflix original show to come back with a new season, it felt like forever.Now that it’s back, fans have one question: will we have to wait two years for season 4? Based on when the past three seasons have premiered on Netflix, the answer is most likely yes. (I know. It hurts!)Season 1 came out in July of 2017, and then we had to wait until October 2018 for the second season. The wait was even longer for season 3, as it just came out in March 2020. If they make us wait a full two years for season 4, I might die. We need to know what happens to Trevor and his companions! We need more moments of Trevor and Alucard!Based on those dates listed above and assuming the show is renewed for season 4, Castlevania season 4 could be added to Netflix in the summer or fall of 2021.At least for now, we have season 3 to watch and binge and cling to until the creators of the show and Netflix decide to give us more. As of now, there is no news of a renewal, so season 4 really is up in the air.There’s also the fact that Netflix has started canceling some of its popular shows after only a couple of seasons. It’s possible another season of Castlevania won’t happen at all. *sobs*Fans (including me) are sure to be on the lookout for any news of a renewal in the next couple of days. The renewal news for season 3 only came a few days after season 2 premiered, so it shouldn’t be too long. Please don’t fail us, Netflix!Do you think Castlevania will be renewed for a fourth season? Let us know what you think in the comments below!